I will bring federal government’s presence to my constituency – Kolawole Mathew

Prince Mathew Kolawole, the incumbent speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly has disclosed that he is seeking to represent the people of Kabba Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency under the All Progressive Congress (APC) is to better their lives and lobby for federal government’s presence if elected.

Kolawole has equally expressed confidence that he will not relent in his efforts at ensuring that the people of the constituency enjoy all federal government opportunities.

Prince Kolawole made the promise at the 2022 Media Parley for Aspirants Seeking Election to the National Assembly from Constituencies in Kogi State across Party Lines, organized by the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lokoja, adding that he has garnered a lot of experience in legislative business.

He assured the people of Kabba Bunu/Ijumu that they will experience all-round development if given the mandate to represent them at the national level, adding that with lobbying and loyalty, he will attract the federal government to his constituency.

He said “As a legislature, lobbying is our business and loyalty is needed when it comes to this aspect “With the legislative experience I have gathered, I will surely lobby Federal Government’s presence in the Federal Constituency“.

“I am the longest-serving Speaker in Nigeria. My colleagues have not lost the confidence of me.

“I have a lot of empowerment programmes that I have started but only limited to Kabba Bunu but if given the opportunity, I will widen my coverage.

“I have over one hundred staff working under me before coming into politics but today, I have over 250 staff earning their living under me adding that Politics is about transforming the lives of others positively, I came into politics for the development of my people, Kogites and Nigerians in general.”

He also described Yahaya Bello as the right man to serve as Nigeria’s president come 2023, adding that his commitment at developing Kogi state to the envy of others has no rival.

On the issue of the dilapidated road leading to the Kogi state House of Assembly, Kolawole disclosed that Gov Yahaya Bello has promised that its one of the projects to be taken care of before his administration elapsed.