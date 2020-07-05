I was deliberately denied entry to Ajimobi’s house – Oyo deputy gov

Deputy governor of Oyo State, Raufu Olaniyan, on Sunday said he was deliberately denied entry into the 8th-day fidau prayer of the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The deputy governor said he was kept waiting at the gate of the Oluyole home of the former governor, where the fidau prayer held, for over 15 minutes, and that it was a premeditated act.

It would be recalled that shortly after the interment of late former Governor Ajimobi eight days ago, the deputy governor had been involved in an altercation with the wife of late former governor, Florence Ajimobi, who accused the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration of being insensitive to her late husband. She alleged that the administration had left the late former governor in the lurch when he was battling with COVID-19, complications of which he later died of.

In a statement signed by Omolere Omoetan, his senior special assistant on media, Deputy Governor Olaniyan noted that despite the way he was treated, he holds no grudge against the family and that he does not take it personally.

“Again, some members and aides of the former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, continue to rebuff the hand of fellowship extended to the family of the late governor by the government of Oyo State led by His Excellency, Seyi Makinde,” the statement said.

“Today, at the 8th day fidau prayers of the former Governor Oyo State, Isiaka Ajimobi, the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, was denied access to the venue of the event. The deputy governor who led the government delegation comprising himself and some commissioners on the approval of the governor, was kept waiting at the gate for over 15 minutes. Even when security men at the gate went in to tell them he was at the gate, no directive came back to grant His Excellency access.

“At a point, the security personnel in uniform and mufti at the gates became very hostile and the ADC to the deputy governor was manhandled by men of the police force. It was at this point that the deputy governor decided to leave the scene that was becoming tense and wait in his car. Having waited for a while to see if the situation would change to no avail, he proceeded to take his leave.

“It should be noted that the deputy governor put a call through to Kunle Sanni, chairman of Oyo State Muslim Council, who was among the officiating ministers, that he was at the gate and was being denied entrance. Alhaji Sanni responded that his hands were tied. This is clear indication that what transpired was premeditated,” it said.

According to the statement, there was no truth in the family saying they were not aware that the state government delegation was at the gate because Bolaji Tunji was severally called by men of Civil Defence at the gate.

“Even if the deputy governor arrived when the prayers had started, it is a well-known fact in Islam that when prayers are on-going and a male walks in, it’s an indication that the prayers have received Allah’s acceptance.

“However, Raufu Olaniyan wishes to re-iterate that the visit of the government delegation to the 8th day Fidau Prayers of His Excellency Senator Isaika Ajimobi was a clear demonstration on the part of His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, that the late governor is held in high regard. He stated that it was only fitting for the state government to show respect to the late governor at the fidau prayers held in his honour.

“The deputy governor also wishes to put it on record that despite the way he was treated by the Ajimobi family, which he refuses to hold personal, has displayed maturity is prerequisite of the public office at this level. He holds no grudges and he will continue to pray that Allah grants the departed former governor Al-Jana Firdaus.

“Raufu Olaniyan will also like to draw the attention of the Oyo state Commissioner of Police to the highly unprofessional and unruly conduct of the police personnel at the premises,” the statement said.