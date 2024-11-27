I refuse to die despite widespread death rumours against me – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he refuses to die despite the widespread rumour about his death circulated on social media.

While confirming that some people want him dead at the inauguration of a road project in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, Obasanjo wondered why some Nigerians would want him dead, saying, “anyone who thinks ill of him will not escape tragedy.”

Speaking during the inauguration of the Old Garage-Oke Fia-Lameco Road in Osogbo on Tuesday, Obasanjo said he woke up to the rumour of his demise circulating on social media that he passed away before daybreak.

The former president said that someone called and told him to check the social media for the death rumour.

Obasanjo said he thereafter visited the social media through his phone to confirm the death speculation and immediately he started sharing it to his family, relatives and friends.

At the inauguration of the road project, the former president lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for his outstanding performance in Osun State, particularly in terms of road projects.

Obasanjo expressed his admiration for Adeleke’s performance, saying he would follow him anywhere for commissioning of projects, and that Osogbo would serve as a model for all State Capitals in Nigeria.

He described the governor’s performance as extraordinary ad he said, “When he came on board some people ridiculously said he has nothing to offer except to dance but he has shown them that he is a good dancer and also a good performer.”

He however charged Governor Adeleke to continue his good work, emphasising that the people of Osun voted for him to bring meaningful change to their lives.

Responding, Governor Adeleke reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a sustainable modern capital city for all Osun indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

He emphasised that Osun is the cradle of Yoruba land and that his administration is determined to grow the State capital and the entire nooks and crannies of the State for the present and future generations.

He expressed his gratitude to former President Obasanjo for his constant support and counselling, acknowledging the late Asiwaju of Osogboland, Abdulfatai Adekilekun Ajani Badmus’ contributions to the transformation of the State Capital.

He however named the Old Garage-Okefia-Lameco Road after the late Asiwaju of Osogboland.

