I never knew you wrote Abacha not to killed me – Obasanjo replies Gowon

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed gratitude to General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), Nigeria’s former Head of State, for pleading with the late General Sani Abacha to spare him during the military regime’s crackdown on alleged coup plotters.

Obasanjo, who was imprisoned under Abacha’s rule, revealed his appreciation while reacting to Gowon’s statement made at the Plateau Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival in Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State on Friday.

During the event, Gowon recounted his intervention, explaining that he had written a personal letter to Abacha urging clemency for Obasanjo.

“I told him [Abacha] that God made him a leader to do good, not evil,” Gowon said.

He added that the letter, delivered to Abacha by his wife, seemed to change the course of events. Gowon expressed joy that Obasanjo not only survived the ordeal but went on to lead the country as President in 1999.

Responding the next day, Obasanjo admitted he was unaware of Gowon’s specific intervention until it was disclosed at the festival.

“I went round the world thanking those that have been appealing and praying for my release from prison. But I did not know that you wrote a personal letter for my release until you said it yesterday; I thank you for that,” Obasanjo stated.

He also lauded Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his peace-building initiatives and urged him to continue working toward the state’s development.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including former governors Jonah Jang, Joshua Dariye, Boni Haruna (Adamawa), and Governor Mutfwang.

It was a significant moment of reflection on Nigeria’s history, given the political past between Gowon and Obasanjo, who had played a role in overthrowing Gowon’s government in the 1975 coup led by the late Murtala Mohammed.

