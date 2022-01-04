I never endorse Senator Sandy Onor gubernatorial ambition – Duke

Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State, has debunked and disassociated himself from any news of his endorsement or support of any form for Sen. Sandy Onor’s gubernatorial aspiration.

In a statement signed by the former Governor and made available to Business Day, it noted that ‘I never endorsed any candidate, it will be wrong for me to do that; those using my name to score cheap political points should desist from it. Candidates have met me, as a former Governor, I only advise and call for deeper consultations among party members.

“People should stop twisting issues. I only advise, run checks on their credentials, and wish them well in their journey, what I do to one, I do to all.

“I will bless them but at the end, whoever the party decides on after the primary, we will work together to rescue Cross River State. That is what I will do to all aspirants both gubernatorial, Senatorial, and other offices. People should not twist my words’ Donald stated.

The former Governor was reacting to the recent online publication claiming that Donald Duke had endorsed Sandy’s gubernatorial ambition.

In a related development, the former Governor Donald Duke and Senator Gershom Bassey had deffer on the contentious zoning of the Governorship position, while Duke insist that there’s nothing like zoning, Gershom Bassey who is the current Senator said it’s is the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to produce the next governor in 2023.

Also sharing the same feeling the Senator representing the Central Senatorial District Sandy Onor said those calling for zoning are afraid of elections which is a democratic tool in any democracy.