I inherited ₦50bn salary arrears, says Otti

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has stated that his promise to clear all outstanding salary arrears of Abia workers by December 2023, remains sacrosanct, even when the sum is huge.

The governor, who spoke through Mike Akpara, the state’s commissioner for finance, said that his administration inherited ₦50 billion salary arrears from his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, besides other humongous debts.

Akpara assured that under Otti ‘s watch that payment of workers, would remain a priority.

He reaffirmed Otti’s determination to accomplish his campaign promises, especially, clearing salary arrears owed civil and public servants in the State, by the last administration.

“We are telling Abia people that the promise we made to them, saying that on or before December 31, stories of the arrears of salaries will be a bygone issue and it is going to be sacrosanct and we will deal with it as expected of us,” he said.

“Pensioners will be paid, gratuity will be paid, salaries will be paid when due, and other things that are due to Abians as pertaining to dividends of democracy will definitely come to them.

“Let’s just be patient. This rot was done in not less than 24 years, so it is not going to be something that will be freed up in the next two months.

“But with time, with God on our side, with the zeal in us, I am assuring Abia people that they will be taken care of, the good days are coming”.

The commissioner said that the Governor initiated the ongoing verification and harmonisation of civil servant in order to truly ascertain the State’s genuine workforce