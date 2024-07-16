I have not touched LG funds since assumption of office, says Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State says Local Government funds from the federation account are intact, explaining that since his assumption of office, he has yet to touch any fund allocated to the councils.

“Since I assumed office, I’ve not touched any funds allocated to the local governments. The only challenge I envisage now, which we have to sit down and find a way around is how the local government workers would be paid promptly.

“How will primary school teachers be paid promptly? How do we clear the backlog that we have? I pray that we find a way around this.

“Our ARISE Agenda is also centered around developing the local government areas, so with this judgement, I feel relieved but my concern is how they would bear the brunt of the autonomy.”

Eno who spoke in reaction to the Supreme Court judgement that granted financial autonomy to the councils said the verdict on local government autonomy remained sacrosanct, being the pronouncement of the final court in the land.

He noted that the judgement would not impact the Akwa Ibom State Government in any way, stressing that so far, under his administration and even in previous years, local governments have been getting their due allocations, without any interference with the operations of the joint account.

He affirmed that his administration’s ARISE Agenda places a premium on rural development.

Gov. Eno stated that the present state government has channelled volumes of funds into offsetting arrears of gratuities, pensions, salaries and other entitlements to local government workers, noting that the autonomy granted the third tier of government is a relief to the state government.

He expressed hope that local governments, under the new arrangement, would take over the responsibility of prompt payment of salary and other emoluments to teachers, health workers and other LG workers to avoid leaving unnecessary burden of arrears to successive governments.

“The Supreme Court has made pronouncements. That’s the final court of the land, but for us in Akwa Ibom, honestly, I don’t see us having any issues. For me, this is a welcome development because I know how much we, as a state, support the local governments.

He however expressed concerns over its effective implementation and the ability of LGs to handle their financial responsibilities.