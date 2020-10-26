I have lost a father, Makinde mourns the death of Pa Akinyele

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Bobajiro of Ibadan land and former Secretary to the State Government and Head of Civil Service in the state, Theophilus Akinyele, as a great loss to the state.

The governor, who stated that Pa Akinyele’s passing meant he has lost a very reliable father, added that the late bureaucrat’s wealth of experience and wisdom as well as his love for the state were unparalleled.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, added that the late Pa Akinyele is a proven historian, community leader, and lover of development, noting that he will be sorely missed by the Government and people of the state.

The governor said: “I received the news of the passing of my father and a proud Ibadan and Oyo State son, who I can conveniently say is a role model and exemplar in all regards, Baba Theophilus Adeleke Akinyele, today.

“With Baba’s passing, I can say I have lost a very reliable father and Oyo State has lost a patriot, community leader, and lover of development with an unparalleled love for the development of Ibadanland and the state.

“Though Baba lived to the ripe age of 88 and we should be celebrating his life, because he lived a great life, his death is a huge loss to the state.

“Baba Akinyele was one of the finest around in terms of the wealth of experience in civil/public service and the history of Ibadan, having served the Western Region and Oyo State in different capacities, including being the Secretary to the State Government/Head of Service from 1976 to 1978.

“His immense contributions to the growth and development of Ibadan and Oyo State cut across many sectors.

“I can only pray for the family, especially Mama Akinyele, that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

In another development, the Secretary to the Government of Oyo State, Olubamiwo Adeosun, on behalf of the executive council, commiserated with the governor and the people of Oyo State on the demise of Pa Akinyele.

She said: “Chief Akinyele served as the Secretary to the State Government/Head of Service from 1976 to 1978. He was passionate about the development of Oyo State and his dedication to duty was unparalleled. He will be sorely missed for his great oratorical skills, diplomacy, and love for the good people of Oyo State.”.

She added that “the government and the executive council prays that the Almighty will grant the immediate and extended family as well as the entire people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear the loss.”