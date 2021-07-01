I have invested N7.2bn on community projects in Anambra ―Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra says his administration has invested N7.2 billion on community development projects across the 181 communities in the state.

Obiano disclosed this through the state’s commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mark Okoye during the 2021 public presentation of the achievements of the Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency in Awka on Thursday.

Okoye listed communities’ desire for direct assistance through Community-Driven Development Programme that can shape their destinies, empowering communities with resources, voice and capacity building to sustain development and management of funds by beneficiaries to help reduce corruption as some of the lessons learnt during the implementation process.

Igwe Roland Odegbo, board chairman of Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency said that 62 poor communities and seventeen vulnerable groups across the 12 focal council areas were supported with over N1.4 billion to implement and complete 250 micro-projects as of September 2020.

Foluso Okunmadewa, World Bank task team leader, Community and Social Development Project through the general manager, Anambra State Community, and Social Development Agency, Chudi Mojekwu said that they were proud of the impressive results and impact of the agency on the lives and livelihood of the poor in rural communities in Anambra state.

In a paper titled “Outcome evaluation study of the Community and Social Development Project in Anambra State”, a resource person, Daniel Ugwu recommended capacity training.

Others are retraining of stakeholders at the council areas and communities on the concept and benefits of Community-Driven Development, finance, and conflict management to guarantee sustainability and accelerated grassroots development.

The governor, who was represented by the State Head of Service, Barrister Harry Udu, received an award of Excellence in Community and Social Development during the event.