I established Satisfaction Food Village in Kira Ogoni for job creation – Maol

An Entrepreneur, Lessi Maol has said that he established Satisfaction Food Village in Kira Ogoniland as part of job creation for the people.

He also said that it was to prove that Kira Ogoniland was peaceful and ready to be prosperous.

Maol made the disclosure at the opening of the business complex last weekend in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He maintained that the modern food industry was sited in Kira Community in Ogoni to bring development closer to the people, saying that the quality and standard of the food is unique and promising that Africa will be the next destination of Satisfaction Food Village.

Moal, who is into environmental cleanup, explained that the quality of services can be compared to any other in any part of the country, promising that very soon the hospitality industry will get branches in Bori, Eleme and Gokana.

He further said that so far, the restaurant pulls dignitaries from all walks of life, particularly from Ogoni in Rivers State.

In his opening remark, chairman of the event, Rt. General Wiwa, brother to the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, said that Satisfaction Food Village was a testimony of hard work, good vision and a right move to put Ogoni on the map of hospitality industry.

He tasked Ogoni people to always remember home and build a conducive environment of rancor-free and social development, saying Lessi Maol has created employment opportunities for the teeming youths of Ogoni and beyond.

Senator Magnus Abe, who also attended the occasion, expressed satisfaction with the Food Village as this will serve as a stopover for travellers.

Abe called on the Ogonis to contribute by patronising the Food Village so that the owners can remain in business.

In his good will message, Ledum Mitee, a former president for the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), said the opening of the Food Village was a good omen to Ogoni people and urged others to invest more in the land to tackle unemployment and increase social security in the land.

Mitee said good food is healthy and hygienic to the body while calling on all to support the business for sustainability. Priscilla Vikue used the occasion to call on Ogoni people to unite and move forward having the spirit of forgiveness as that is the only way for both economic and political development.

The host and Chairman Tai Local Government Council, Nbakponee said that the council would give tax rebate for the period of one year to encourage investors in the area.

Emma Deeyah, president KAGOTE, also contributed as the unveiling was done by Rev. Fr. Pius Kii and Rev. Don Aadum. Highlight of the event was the handing over of Satisfaction food village to Leesi Maol as a birthday gift by the husband Leesi Maol.