I am happy for the gift God gave me in the person of Herbert for 57 years – Shyngle Wigwe

Shyngle Wigwe, father of Herbert Wigwe has said that he is happy for the gift God gave him in the person of his son, Herbert for 57 years.

He told Emmanuel Iwanyanyanwu, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, and his delegation during the condolence visit in Isiokpo, Rivers State recently.

The 89-year-old said Herbert gave him so much joy.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son tragically perished in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border in the United States on February 9, 2024. Also involved in the accident was the Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

The Former Access Holdings CEO, his wife Doreen Chizoba, and son Chizzy were laid to rest on March 9 in a private mausoleum on the grounds of Wigwe University, the institution Dr. Wigwe founded in Isiokpo, Rivers State.