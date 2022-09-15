I am 100% certain Kogi will rule Nigeria’s tech space, says NKF Rector

The new Rector of Nigeria-Korean Friendship Institute of Vocational and Advanced Technology (NKFI), Lokoja,

Williams Charles Oluwatoyin has said that Kogi would rule Nigeria’s technology space, create opportunity for youths in world class multinationals and make huge revenue with the types of equipment the institute has on ground.

The Rector expressed the optimism when he assumed office, and registered his happiness with the facilities in the Institution, saying that his vision is to make Kogi State the technology hub of Nigeria.

“We have automobile sections where vehicles can be assembled, faults diagnosed and fixed; welding and fabrication section where welding, such as underwater welding taught and the fabrication of any type of equipment be made,” he said.

According to him, “The Electrical and Electronics has AEDC and Dangote staff as students. The ICT facilities are world class and top notch; can provide aside basic ICT programmes, provide security services for government, private entities – As a matter of fact, the school has the facilities and capacity to secure Kogi State.”

He equally expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Yahaya Bello for the confidence reposed in him to manage the affairs of the institution.

The Rector said with the support of government, “NKFI, in a couple of months, will make headline worldwide and attract all and sundry.

“What I saw left my mouth wide open. With what we have here, I am 100 percent certain Kogi will rule Nigeria technology space, create opportunities for our youths in world class multinationals and make huge revenue.”