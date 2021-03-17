Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners seek compliance with Diving at Work Regulations

Undersea doctors in Nigeria under the aegis of the Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria (HMPSN) have identified compliance with the provisions of the Diving at Work Regulations as crucial to the promotion of safety of Nigerian divers and growth of the diving sector.

To achieve this, the Society has also solicited the support of the Diving Advisory Board in promoting the safety of indigenous divers through compliance with the Diving at Work Regulations.

Research shows that many indigenous divers had lost their lives as a result of poor enforcement of safety standards, but compliance with the provisions of Diving at Work Regulations, would not only protect lives of divers but would also open up new opportunities for industry to grow and create jobs. Thus, the need to put measures in place for enhancement of safety for divers.

Kayode Ogunleye, president of the HMPSN, who stated this recently after the society paid a courtesy visit to Julius Ugwala, chief inspector of diving in Nigeria, at his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, also pointed out the need for collaboration among critical stakeholders in order to achieve a more compliant diving sector.

He said the Society would also partner with the Chief Inspector of Diving to hold a diving conference slated for June this year.

Ogunleye, who disclosed that the visit created an opportunity for the society to hold a discussion on areas of collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the industry to ensure compliance with the country’s recently passed Diving at Work Regulations, said that other areas of mutual interest that will aid the advancement of the diving sector in the country, were also extensively discussed.

Julius Ugwala, chief inspector of diving in Nigeria, said the Diving Advisory Board would be working with the Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria to authenticate medical certificates, curb forgeries and improve on current industry standards.

The Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria (HMPSN) is a scientific society dedicated towards promoting the practice and facilitating the study of all aspects of underwater illnesses. They diagnose, treat and prevent conditions caused by humans entering the undersea environment.

The visiting members of the society also toured Subweb Commercial Diving and ROV Training Centre run by the Chief Inspector of Diving.