Humanitarian ministry: EFCC recovers $445,000, N2.7bn, targets banks in fraud cases

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the recovery of an additional N2.7 billion and $445,000 in its ongoing investigation into the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. This brings the total recovered funds to N32.7 billion since the probe began.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, clarified that the previously reported N30 billion recovered, as mentioned by Chairman Olu Olukoyede in a mid-March interview, did not account for these latest findings.

The probe, launched following the suspension of Betta Edu, also implicates Edu’s predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, and Halima Shehu, Coordinator of the National Social Insurance Programmes Agency.

Investigations are further extended to banks involved in the alleged fraud, with bank directors cooperating by providing statements.

EFCC underscores no clearances in investigation

The EFCC emphasized that no ministry officials have been cleared in the ongoing investigation. The recovered funds are linked to suspected misappropriation of COVID-19 funds, World Bank loans, and recovered Abacha loot entrusted to the ministry.

EFCC intensifies fight against naira abuse

The EFCC has pledged to intensify its efforts against naira abuse, buoyed by the recent conviction of celebrity Bobrisky for the offense. Public support in reporting such cases and increased national awareness are noted with appreciation.

The commission is actively investigating several celebrities for potential naira abuse, and some have already provided statements. The commission reiterates its commitment to prosecuting offenders, upholding its “no-sacred-cow” approach, and urges public compliance with relevant laws.