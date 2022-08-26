Human rights lawyer regains freedom after 30-day incarceration

Human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, has regained freedom after 30 days’ incarceration on the order of Mary Obot, the Akwa Ibom State chief judge.

Effiong, who walked out of the Uyo Correctional Centre at about 9am on Friday, to the embrace of his supporters, moved around the vicinity of the centre spilling onto the adjourning Wellington Bassey Way, where the state judiciary headquarters is located. He was sent to prison on July 27 for “contempt of court”.

Effiong’s committal had drawn nationwide criticism, as it was reported that the chief judge did not give him any opportunity to defend himself on the day he was sent to prison.

Already, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has sued the Akwa Ibom State chief judge at the Calabar division of the Appeal Court, asking it to set aside Effiong’s conviction. Falana believed that Obot erred in law by failing to give Effiong the opportunity to defend himself.

Falana’s alleged involvement in the matter has attracted the attention of a socio-cultural group in Akwa Ibom State, Afigh Iwaad Ekid which had at a press conference called on Falana to steer clear of the case.

Ettiene Bob, president of the group said Akwa Ibom people were peace-loving, adding that they would not condone “legal rascality” by anyone and would not allow the judicial sanctity of the state to be dragged in the mud.

“Inibehe is our son also but he needs to purge himself of contempt and learn how to respect those who were there before him,’’ he said.

Effiong was appearing before the chief judge in a case of defamation by one Leo Ekpenyong (also a lawyer) against Governor Udom Emmanuel when the contempt was said to have taken place.

According to Effiong, he is back, “stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and continue to speak nothing but the truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they could break my spirit by incarcerating me,’’ he said on his twitter handle.