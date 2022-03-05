Human Rights Foundation launches fund for women empowerment

Human Rights Foundation (HRF), an indigenous non-profit entity with primary focus on access to justice is organizing special International Women’s Day (IWD) events in order to empower women and to contribute its quota to making positive changes in their lives.

Every year, the International Women’s Day is commemorated around the world, and it is dedicated to fostering conversations towards equal rights and the treatment of women – at home, in the workplace, and in the society.

The theme for this year(2022) is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

According to Bukola Seun-Arije, vice president of HRF, the Foundation is putting together these events in line with its mandate of advocating for and representing women’s rights.

The first event will hold physically at 12 noon on Tuesday 8th March at 3rd Floor, Morims Building, Opposite A-Division, Akure, Ondo State, and in partnership with Richard Edith Foundation, HRF will launch The Mothers’ Fund to empower mothers who are struggling with the demands that the educational, psychological, and material wellbeing of their children and families place on them. The Mothers’ Forum will provide financial empowerment, tools of trades and equipment for the women.

The second event will hold online on Saturday 19th March at 11am.

Speaking at the event will be Bukola Seun-Arije, VP Human Rights Foundation; Olabisi Usidame, certified Educator and Licensed Trauma Therapist; Aderoju Ope-Ajayi, Entrepreneur and Founder of Dolphin Aquatic Center; Ramma Shahid, founder of Beti and PTV Anchor from Pakistan. Dekemi Akinyede, a global Marketing Communications Consultant, will moderate the event.

Discussions will range from the effects of gender inequality on mental health; how women can thrive despite the systems that seek to contain and limit them; how to enact equality through entrepreneurship; tackling the limitations faced by female entrepreneurs, amongst others. The speakers will also be proffering relevant solutions to these issues and more.

Women, all over the world, want same thing, to be seen as humans, not less than men and given the right credit and benefits for the work they do. “That we are fighting for this in 2022 is saddening. Women need to hear of practical solutions that empower them to stand their ground in the face of unfair, relentless oppression and the diverse systems and strongholds that aid inequality”, says Seun-Arije.

Human Rights Foundation runs a legal clinic, provides legal representation to indigent Nigerians, and protects the special interests of vulnerable persons who are oftentimes children and women.