Human rights abuses: FG to float Ombudsman radio- Ayo-Yusuf

The federal government is set to float an Ombudsman radio to strengthen the war against rising human rights abuses and swiftly address public complaints.

Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf, the Chief Ombudsman of the Federation and head of the Public Complaints Commission ( PCC), who disclosed this in Abuja, said the Commission was inundated with not less than 258,780 complaints from members of the public aside cases initiated by the commission to address systemic issues in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs ), and the private sector, within the last two years.

He disclosed that the Commission, however, successfully resolved over 170,000 of the complaints

” In line with the mantra of the PCC to aggressively drive the corporate visibility of PCC, “RADIO OMBUDSMAN’’ will soon come on stream fully in the country’s airwaves for maximum reach to our various Publics.”

He disclosed that the Commission carried out several systemic investigations in all the country’s six geo-political zones as part of the proactive mechanism of the Commission to address maladministration or service failure in the polity.

The commission also successfully engaged different authorities on the issues bordering on infraction and poor service delivery, 8ncludibg beaming light on the administration of all the thirty-six states of the federation on the management of the ecological fund.

Read also Money Wit Club promotes financial literacy, launches radio show

Others include tackling poor service delivery by airline operators and Commercial Banks’ poor handling of crises associated with redesigning new naira notes.

The Commission also handles cases involving authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Services on the welfare of the inmates, operators of the mobile network on the unlawful deduction of the customers’ money for unsolicited services and the National Health Insurance Scheme for poor service delivery

” Under this present leadership of the Commission, we established an enforcement unit, through a collaborative effort with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to effectively check some recalcitrant respondents

” The enforcement unit was created on the 11th of April, 2022, and since then, about thirty-five (35) case files have been handled by the unit out of which twenty (20) have been successfully resolved through prosecution.

“The Unit has also prosecuted not less than Twenty-five (25) recalcitrant respondents, and the amount of 15.1 Million Naira has been recovered for various complainants.”

The Commission, which was established in 1975, has a mandate to ensure accountability and transparency in the way the government and its agencies and organizations engage with the public, as well as curb arbitrary use of administrative powers by public officials within and outside government establishments