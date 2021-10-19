HP launches teacher mentorship program in Nigeria

With the world’s continuous adaptability to virtual and remote working, adjustments in education are needed too.

One of such is HP’s recently launched program tagged ‘Mentor-a-Teacher’. This was done in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl 2021, to bring together the complete education network by empowering educators to develop new learning methods for pupils.

The HP Mentor a Teacher Program is a collaboration between HP, Girl Rising (GR)- an initiative that gives children access to tell their stories with the intent to change the way the world values girls, and their education, and 1 Million Teachers (1MT), to develop and empower educators, by bringing inclusive content and curriculum to classrooms in Nigeria and beyond.

Read Also: HP appoints Emmanuel Asika as new country head

“Together with our partners, and to celebrate International Day of the Girl, HP will help promote and expand girls’ access to quality education as part of our strategy to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030.” Emanuel Asika, Country Head for HP Nigeria, said.

The initiative is also designed to empower teachers and accelerate digital equity as part of HP PATH (Partnership and Technology for Humanity), a program to pave the way toward digital equity for underserved communities around the world.

Anchored on 4 pillars, including gender equity, relationships and digital inclusion, leadership development and success mindset, this program helps cover key areas that are not covered in standard training programs for educators and will provide participants with the skills, resources, and knowledge to empower girls and advance their rights to quality education.

“We understand and appreciate that teachers play a crucial role in helping girls stay in school. This can lead to incredible outcomes such as closing the gender equality gap, driving positive change for their communities, and even combating climate change, Asika said.

Nearly 100 HP employees across the globe (Palo Alto, Lagos, Boise, Vancouver, South Africa, etc.) will serve as mentors to teachers in Nigeria to increase gender awareness, sensitization, and education, by leveraging resources provided by Girl Rising.

During bi-annual cohorts, mentors at HP will meet with their mentees virtually for two hours a month, for six months.

Among several innovations around education, technology can support learning, using a hybrid of distance and in-classroom learning tools and resources, to continue students’ development.

Educators today are under immense pressure to quickly pivot the way they teach, as they transition to hybrid in-person and online learning models. Not only do they need the right physical devices, but they also need expert guidance on all aspects of the move to digital learning – from IT consultancy, digital learning courses, soft skills development, and more.

Teachers will also gain leadership skills by utilizing HP LIFE (a free IT and business skills training program offered by the HP Foundation), and other valuable Girl Rising programmes. Mentors are provided with resources, and a framework, to help guide the relationship, and the development of the teachers. Mentees can become mentors once they complete the six-month program, allowing the program to scale to reach one million teachers across Africa ultimately.

“1MT is excited to work with Girl Rising and HP to accelerate the achievement of SDG 4 and SDG 5. We are even more excited about how this collaboration will help us to advance our mission of building a critical mass of highly capable educators from the most underserved communities across the world.” Hakeem Subair, Founder & CEO, 1 Million Teachers Inc.

The new programme is part of HP’s commitment to extending HP’s education reach, and to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025.

“By joining forces now with Girl Rising, and 1 Million Teachers, we will make an even greater impact on girls’ education, and on digital equity as we strive to become the world’s most sustainable, and just, technology company. We are thrilled HP employees are also taking the reins to help these teachers to expand their skill sets,” Asika said.