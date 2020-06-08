How we’re tackling Ikorodu road gridlock, says Sanwo-Olu’s aide

The special adviser to the Lagos State governor on works and infrastructure Aramide Adeyoye has unveiled plans by the state government to ease the perennial gridlock being experienced from Ikorodu inward Lagos.

Aramide Adeyoye at a stakeholder’s meeting involving traders from the Mile 12 market, transportation unions and the contractor being engaged to handle the reconstruction of the road, said the move would bring relief to thousands of motorists and commuters who daily get stuck in traffic along that axis.

According to Adeyoye, the government will soon be releasing travel advisory for motorists plying the road ahead of the planned commencement of reconstruction works from Mile-12 to the Ketu section of the road.

She said the traffic plan would include traffic diversion, alternative routes, day and night canter flow schedules for traffic managers and a strict enforcement of extant environment and traffic laws during the construction period.

The commissioner noted that the rehabilitation works on that segment of Ikorodu road when completed would bring succour to commuters, especially those on the Ikorodu – Ketu -Mile 12 corridor. She tasked the stakeholders to take ownership of the project as it is being executed with taxpayers’ money.

A member of the board of trustees of the one of transportation unions- National Union of Road Transport Workers, Rasheed Bankole pledged the union’s support for the construction works, noting that the project, when completed would improve the travel time, especially for those driving from Ikorodu inward Ketu and other parts of the mainland .

Speaking on behalf of traders, Jafar Hamida urged the government to look into the alleged extortion and the creation of a lorry park, where trucks can offload their produce.

Meanwhile, the government has commenced post COVID-19 assessment of ongoing road projects across the state. Among the projects being assessed Ijede road and Agric-Ishawo, all in Ikorodu, where the special adviser demanded that contractors to submit their new work schedules to reflect new timelines for aspects of the on-going construction works.

The upgrading of the Agric-Isawo road into a 4-lane dual carriageway, according to the special adviser has been conceived to link Ikorodu axis with Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through Arepo in Ogun State.