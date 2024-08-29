How we fleece bank customers at ATM gallery — Suspects

We approach an ATM gallery and look for someone who appears unfamiliar with using the Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Once we find a target, we set the machine to cardless mode and ask them to insert their card.

As soon as they do, their Personal Identification Number (PIN) appears on the screen, which we quickly memorise. We then press “proceed,” causing the machine to display an error message that says “unable to proceed.”

At this point, we tell the person that their card has been swallowed and suggest they seek help from a security officer. While they are distracted talking to the security, we eject the card and leave.

These were the words of Obike David and Obike Stanley, twin brothers who were arrested by police operatives working with the FCT Police Command, for their involvement in a series of ATM card robberies across Abuja.

The arrests were made after a careful investigation and tracking operation conducted by the police.

According to Benneth Igweh, Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, who briefed the media on Wednesday, the brothers targeted unsuspecting individuals unfamiliar with ATM procedures. They would approach their victims under the guise of offering assistance.

“The twin brothers’ modus operandi was simple yet effective. They would find someone struggling to use an ATM and set the machine to cardless mode.

“Then, they would ask the person to insert their card, and once the Personal Identification Number (PIN) was displayed on the screen, they would memorise it.

“After pretending the transaction could not proceed, they would tell the victim that their card had been swallowed by the machine and advise them to seek help from a security officer.

“During this distraction, the brothers would eject the card and leave the scene with it. Once they had obtained the card and the PIN, they would quickly withdraw money from the victim’s account. During their interrogation, the twins freely confessed to their crimes”, Igweh explained.

The police chief said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigations.

He called on members of the public to be cautious of individuals offering unsolicited assistance at ATM galleries.