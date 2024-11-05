How Trump or Harris’ win will affect japa, Nigeria-US relations

As the United States prepares to elect a new president, analysts have highlighted the pros and cons of a Donald Trump and Kamala Harris win.

They say a Donald Trump presidency may not be the best for Nigeria in terms of immigration but admitted that a Kamala Harris government may be a bit considerate.

Harris, 60, won the Democratic Party’s nomination after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid earlier this year. She is a former senator, California attorney general, and San Francisco prosecutor and is bidding to make history as the first woman and first woman of colour to be elected president in America’s 248-year history.

Trump, 78, the Republican nominee is making his third consecutive run to the White House and lost his re-election bid to Biden four years ago, though claimed the poll was rigged.

America’s interest in Africa

Tope Musowo, policy expert from the University Ibadan, said both Trump and Harris will favour Nigeria in terms of security and political relationships and may dissuade Nigeria from choosing Russia and China over America.

“This is why if you follow Mark Green, the administrator ambassador for the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID), especially his private sector engagement Policy, you will observe the U.S. is keen on deepening collaboration and increasing commercial engagements with Africa, and Nigeria in particular,” Musowo said.

Many citizens are keenly watching the outcome of the poll, especially knowing that it could have far-reaching implications for relations between both Nigeria and the U.S.

For decades, Nigeria has shared close political and economic ties with the world’s largest economy.

In the last few decades, the Democrat presidency has shown keen interest in Africa and forged close partnership with countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to confront pressing challenges confronting the continent.

Bill Clinton’s administration initiated the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to increase Africa’s access to the United States market to improve trade.

The current Biden’s administration has invested about $1 billion in health and security assistance to Nigeria since assuming office.

Analysts do not see any significant deviation from such from the Harris’ administration if she wins.

Immigration panic under Trump

A major issue for Nigerians concerning the US election is immigration. Trump has built a supporter base around strong anti-immigration sentiments, with one of his major campaign talking points being the bashing of Harris’ performance as ‘border czar’ since 2021.

In his first tenure as President, Trump’s policies made it harder for people to legally enter the US, as his tenure issued the lowest number of green cards for any administration.

As he keeps hammering on illegal immigration, there is a potential trickling down of his hard stance on illegal immigration on legal migration, a move which will adversely affect Nigerians.

Joseph Aniekan, a public policy expert, said, “Immigration, remote working, cost of energy, increased government efficiency, and reduced global aid are six aspects where Nigerians may be directly affected by the American elections.”

But Sylvester Odion Akhaine, professor of political science and expert in international relations, warned that Nigerians should not have high expectations about any of the two candidates as American national interests come first for both candidates.

He stressed that either of them will leverage the international environment for profit-making by American businesses.

“Nigeria’s leadership in Africa is shrinking and will be further subordinated by either Harris or Trump,” the professor said.

Harris may maintain status quo if Nigeria’s ready

Experts believe that Harris may follow Biden’s pattern and support Nigeria and the continent as a whole in several sectors if she emerges victorious.

They said that as part of the current Democratic administration, she may focus on strengthening trade and investment through multilateral agreements and emphasising more inclusive policies like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

“This can give African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets. This could support Nigeria’s non-oil exports to the U.S. and diversify Nigeria’s economy, “Ajibola Oduwole, lawyer and policy analyst, said.

Kunde Okunade, a political analyst, said: “Both potential administrations could impact Nigeria but in different ways. A Trump presidency might focus more on limited transactional engagement with selective support.”

Speaking further, Okunade noted that the victory of any of the two may not really make much impact unless Nigeria repositions itself for positive international attention.

