How Tony Elumelu’s Christmas gift made Onicha-Uku community smile

…Excited beneficiaries extol benefactor

Delta-born Anthony Elumelu, recently gave gift to his community, Onicha-Uku in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State and it was clear to the people that their illustrious son meant to put smiles on their faces this Yuletide.

Elumelu, banker, economist, and philanthropist, distributed 1,800 bags of rice to families in his community and promised to do more for them.

BusinessDay’s Correspondent who was on ground to cover the event, reports that it was an exercise well-organised and coordinated. Though his compound is spacious, he didn’t have to gather all the beneficiaries to be crowded just to collect Christmas rice. The distribution process was such that never paved way for scrambling, fighting or stampede.

Only the representatives of the various benefitting quarters and groups were present. The list of beneficiaries was followed and delivery vans were available.

Thus, the bags of rice were conveyed to the various quarters from where families received their shares.

The traditional institution in the community, the

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the area, the College of Nursing, the youth group, among others also benefitted.

Ramon Nasir, head, external and media relations, United Bank for Africa (UBA), who handed out the gifts on behalf of Elumelu, called on Nigerians to embrace the act of giving back to the society no matter how small, in order to make the society a better place.

“It is important that everyone imbibe the spirit of giving, not just only at Christmas but in everyday life. Giving, no matter how small, makes the world a better place,” he said in a brief remark.

“Today’s event is about sharing, caring and ensuring that no table is left without the joy of Christmas. The distribution of rice is a simple but profound gesture of love – a way of ensuring that families in this community enjoy the festive season with dignity and happiness.

“This initiative reflects the values Elumelu embodies – hard work, generosity and the unshakeable belief that when we lift others, we rise together.

“As we receive these gifts today, let us also commit to being a blessing to others in whatever way we can,” he told the beneficiaries, adding, “We encourage everyone to embrace this spirit of giving and unity, not just during Christmas but in our everyday life.”

The beneficiaries, who spoke through their various representatives thanked Elumelu for his benevolence.

Stephen Osakwe, Ede of Onicha Uku, who represented His Royal Majesty, Obi Raphael Agbamuche II of Onicha Uku, said: “This provision of Christmas gift is something that we are very happy about. He (Elumelu) has been doing this but this year’s gift seems better and higher than what he has been doing.”

He called on other privileged persons to always remember that home is the best and try to care for people at home.

Maria Olisa, provost of the College of Nursing Onicha Uku, on behalf of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), said: “We are excited about this gift and pray that God bless the giver and uplift him the more.”

Others who extolled the philanthropist were Larry Igbenoba, president-general of the Community; Uwaje Azubuike, chairman of CAN in Onicha-Uku; Akimbolade Abiodun, Secretary Aniocha North CAN; the heads of the various quarters in the community, among others.

The Youth President, Hilary Okonkwo, said: “Tony Elumelu remembered our youths today. We thank God and pray that good things continue to come his way and that of his family. More good life also to all his beneficiaries.”

