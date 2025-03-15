A blistering heat wave sweeping across Nigeria is putting millions at risk, exacerbating health concerns, and complicating daily life—particularly for those observing Ramadan. With temperatures soaring past 40°C in several states, medical experts are warning of severe health implications, especially for pregnant women, children, and fasting Muslims.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) issued an advisory on March 11, warning of extreme heat stress due to rising temperatures and high humidity levels. According to NiMet, states most affected include Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and parts of the North such as Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto. The agency cautioned that prolonged exposure to the heat wave could lead to thermal discomfort, dehydration, fatigue, and a drop in productivity.

Among the hardest hit are pregnant women, whose bodies are more susceptible to dehydration and heat exhaustion. Hajiya Hajara Audu, a resident of Yola, Adamawa State, shared her tragic experience: “I went to work and felt the heat penetrating deep into my bones. Before I could reach the hospital, I started bleeding and lost my one-month pregnancy.”

Children are also facing an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as fever, severe headaches, and heat stroke. In Adamawa, the State Head of Epidemiology, Demba Kwenke, emphasized the need for parents to monitor their children closely. “If a child shows symptoms of fever, severe headache, or a stiff neck, they should be taken to the nearest hospital immediately,” he advised.

The ongoing Ramadan fast, which requires Muslims to abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk, has intensified the strain caused by the heat wave. Experts have raised concerns that prolonged fasting, combined with extreme temperatures, could lead to dehydration and heat stroke.

Dr. Muhammed Mora, a consultant at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, advised fasting individuals to take extra precautions. “It is crucial for those fasting to consume large amounts of water during suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (evening meal) to compensate for the loss of body fluids,” he said. He also urged people to avoid sleeping in overcrowded rooms and to ensure adequate ventilation in their homes.

Medical professionals and environmental experts are recommending a series of measures to mitigate the effects of the heat wave:

Hydration: Residents, especially those not fasting, should drink plenty of water throughout the day. For those observing Ramadan, consuming hydrating fruits like watermelon and cucumbers during suhoor and iftar can help.

Ventilation and cooling: People should use fans, air conditioners, or keep windows open for air circulation. Sleeping in well-ventilated rooms or outdoors where possible is also advised.

Appropriate clothing: Lightweight, breathable fabrics can help regulate body temperature and prevent overheating.

Avoiding peak sun hours: People should limit outdoor activities between 12 PM and 3 PM when temperatures are at their highest.

Medical attention: Anyone experiencing extreme fatigue, dizziness, or signs of heat stroke should seek immediate medical attention.

Beyond health concerns, the heat wave is impacting daily economic activities. Street vendors, artisans, and traders—who often work outdoors—are struggling with productivity losses due to exhaustion. Additionally, power supply challenges have worsened the situation, making it difficult for households and businesses to rely on cooling devices.

As temperatures continue to rise, NiMet and health experts stress the importance of public awareness and proactive measures. The agency urged citizens to stay informed and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

With the heat wave showing no signs of abating, the call for urgent intervention remains critical. As Nigerians navigate the dual challenge of extreme weather and Ramadan fasting, prioritizing health and well-being is essential.

