How to end buildings collapse, failing roads in Nigeria – Experts

Experts from different extractions of the construction industry in Nigeria, at the weekend, harped on the need for concerted efforts to end the menace of building collapse and failing roads.

They spoke at the weekend, in Warri, Delta State, during the introduction of Axion products/projection, block laying and launching by Axion Global Engineering Limited, an event held in partnership with the Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE).

Sony Emeka Ali, an engineer and the newly elected chairman, of NSE, Warri Branch, lamented the alarming rate of building collapses and failing roads, especially in flood prone areas.

He commended the introduction of Axion products: Axion tuffcrete white powder, axion liquid polymer, solid base stabiliser and bitumen booster for solutions to construction works.

He noted that buildings should not continue to collapse and roads fail, hence, he called for adequate improvement in its safety performance from the planning stage of road projects, which have to adopt measures include giving quality control and quality assurance high priority in the execution of road projects to curb their early deterioration.

“Professionalism is key to ensuring the sustainability of infrastructure and professionals are therefore expected to exhibit a high level of professionalism by adhering to their professional ethics when discharging their duties” he advised.

Godwin Enibueta, also an engineer and the immediate past chairman, NSE, Warri Branch, pointed out that Axion products are solution to construction works provided we can design well, do thorough calculation in reinforcement, apply solid based stabiliser, homogenous mixture while all diligence of expertise must be observed.

Enibueta said that lack of capacity had long been identified as the clog in the wheel of appropriate building control.

He advised that it was important for professionalism to be exhibited in all stages of the infrastructure project cycle right from concept to planning, to design, to construction and maintenance stages.

He said that the public saw the collapse of new and existing infrastructure across the country because of poor design and periodic assessment/maintenance.

“Experience has taught us that each time a building collapses in Nigeria, built environment professionals in other parts of the world tend to doubt the competence of professionals in the Nigerian building industry,” he said.

“To curb incessant infrastructure collapse using road infrastructure as a reference, the prevention of infrastructure collapse as prevalent in Nigeria and other developing nations was a matter to be looked at critically.

“It is instructive that infrastructure must be sustained if it is to benefit coming generations and its provision must be seen as an investment that will pay off many times over in the future.

“Building collapse is a global phenomenon, but the frequency at which buildings collapse in Nigeria has attracted a worldwide concern on the need to assist this country.

“Owners of collapsed buildings usually try to conceal the information in order to circumvent the confiscation of their land by the government. For this reason, records of collapsed buildings consist only of the ‘exposed’ or reported collapsed buildings” he said

Emma Anedu, a chemical engineer had earlier said, the construction industry responsible for these infrastructures also accounts for a major proportion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria.

Thus he averred that seeking to improve the efficiency of the industry was very essential in promoting the growth of the Nigerian economy.