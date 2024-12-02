How to deal with cyber-attacks, bullying on children in digital space – Williams

Parents have been urged to set healthy boundaries in their use of technology to influence their children’s digital well-being positively.

Yetty Williams, CEO of LagosMums, advised parents at a Family Hack Moments webinar organised by Greensprings School in Lagos.

According to Williams, parents can positively influence their children’s digital well-being and curb the incidence of cyberbullying by being mindful of their media use and setting healthy boundaries.

According to her, one of the practical ways parents can help their children use the digital space properly is by maintaining open communication with them, which allows them to feel supported when facing difficult online situations.

Williams urged parents to teach their children to identify and avoid online risks like suspicious offers or unsolicited messages.

According to her, cybercriminals often use ‘too good to be true’ offers to trick users into clicking on harmful links.

“It is essential to help children understand the dangers of downloading unknown apps or engaging with websites that ask for personal information,” Williams said.

She further described cyberbullying as often more harmful than traditional bullying due to its lasting emotional effects.

“Sometimes children don’t recognise when they are being cyber-bullied while others don’t know how to respond. As parents, we must create a safe environment where they feel comfortable discussing online issues with us,” she said.

She also addressed the prevalence of fake news and its emotional impact on children, stating that ‘fake news is designed to provoke strong emotional reactions such as fear, anger, and confusion.’

“It’s important for parents to teach their children how to evaluate information critically and not be swayed by sensational headlines,” she added.

The Family Hack Moments webinar series is a Greensprings School initiative that empowers parents with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the modern world.

