How to apply for Ireland Government’s graduate studies scholarship from Nigeria

The Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship Programme is now open for applications. The program is a prestigious award for excellent research in any discipline and is funded by the Irish government. The scholarship is highly competitive, with an average success rate of 18% over the past five years.
The scholarship is available to international students and covers tuition, stipend, and research expenses. Applicants must be enrolled in an eligible Higher Education Institution (HEI) or Research Performing Organization (RPO) in Ireland.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is October 12, 2023. Please visit the Irish Research Council website (https://research.ie/funding/goipg/ ) for more information and to apply.
Key features of the scholarship:
Individual, prestigious awards for excellent research in the name of the applicant
An objective selection process using international, independent expert peer review
Funding across all disciplines, from archaeology to zoology
Awards for bottom-up, non-directed research, except those funded by strategic funding partners
Benefits of the scholarship:
Stipend of €19,000 per annum
Contribution to fees, including non-EU fees, up to a maximum of €5,750 per annum
Eligible direct research expenses of €3,250 per annum
Eligibility:
International students
Enrolled in an eligible HEI or RPO in Ireland
How to apply:
Visit the Irish Research Council website for more information and to apply
The deadline to apply is October 12, 2023
Advice for applicants:
Read the call documentation carefully to ascertain whether or not you are eligible to apply
Please start your application early and give yourself plenty of time to complete it
Get feedback on your application from your supervisor or other mentors
Proofread your application carefully before submitting it