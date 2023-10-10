How to apply for Ireland Government’s graduate studies scholarship from Nigeria

The Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship Programme is now open for applications. The program is a prestigious award for excellent research in any discipline and is funded by the Irish government. The scholarship is highly competitive, with an average success rate of 18% over the past five years.

The scholarship is available to international students and covers tuition, stipend, and research expenses. Applicants must be enrolled in an eligible Higher Education Institution (HEI) or Research Performing Organization (RPO) in Ireland.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is October 12, 2023. Please visit the Irish Research Council website (https://research.ie/funding/goipg/ ) for more information and to apply.

Key features of the scholarship:

Individual, prestigious awards for excellent research in the name of the applicant

An objective selection process using international, independent expert peer review

Funding across all disciplines, from archaeology to zoology

Awards for bottom-up, non-directed research, except those funded by strategic funding partners

Benefits of the scholarship:

Stipend of €19,000 per annum

Contribution to fees, including non-EU fees, up to a maximum of €5,750 per annum

Eligible direct research expenses of €3,250 per annum

Eligibility:

International students

Enrolled in an eligible HEI or RPO in Ireland

How to apply:

Visit the Irish Research Council website for more information and to apply

The deadline to apply is October 12, 2023

Advice for applicants:

Read the call documentation carefully to ascertain whether or not you are eligible to apply

Please start your application early and give yourself plenty of time to complete it

Get feedback on your application from your supervisor or other mentors

Proofread your application carefully before submitting it