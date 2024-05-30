How Tinubu battled spiritual forces before inauguration as president — Akande

Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun State, says President Bola Tinubu battled spiritual forces before his inauguration in May 2023.

President Tinubu marked one year in office on Wednesday.

Speaking at a one-day lecture organised by an Arewa Think in Kaduna on Thursday, the former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it was not surprising that the opposition tried to deny Tinubu his victory at the polls.

Akande said Nigeria would be more developed under the stewardship of Tinubu.

The tension and threats generated in the country by the opposition with the view to deny Tinubu the presidential victory in the presidential election were not surprising,” he said.

“Towards the last elections, the prophecy was thick that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not become the APC candidate, but he did become.

“Religious clerics of one belief and the other became sleepless for him not to win the presidential elections, he won!

I am therefore particularly convinced that Nigeria will forever continue to be sustained as a more peaceful, more developed, more progressive, and a more prosperous country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and beyond.”

Akande said Nigerians should think about how to sustain a united and peaceful Nigeria.

The former governor advised urged Nigerians to think about how to sustain a united and peaceful Nigeria going forward.