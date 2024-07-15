How Terra Academy for the Arts is investing in youth skills, development

Africa’s population is projected to double by 2050 and by 2100 one in three people on earth will be Africans. This would place the continent above other continents globally in terms of population.

Nigeria, the continent’s most populated nation accounts for the world’s largest youth population with a median age of 18.1. Nearly 70 percent of Nigerians are under 30, and 42 percent are below 15, which amounts to a staggering 151 million young people.

This youthful demographic is juxtaposed against significant challenges: high poverty rates, widespread unemployment, and ongoing issues with food security, safety, and property protection.

In recent years, the growing youth population has faced unprecedented challenges. From gaps in education to access to economic opportunities and unemployment, many youths lack the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the ever-changing job market.

This is evident in the 2022 Global Employment Trends for Youth report, published by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which found that nearly a quarter of a billion youth are affected by these challenges, hindering their access to education and employment opportunities.

While this demographic presents a significant opportunity for economic growth and social development, youth unemployment remains a pressing concern.

According to the recent Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS) conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the unemployment rate increased significantly in Q3 2023 to 5 percent. This represents a rise of 0.8 percent from Q2 2023.

In meeting the rising demand for skilled youths and bridging the unemployment gap, innovative companies are emerging as the driving force behind skills development in Nigeria.

These companies are at the forefront of nurturing talent and fostering creativity, equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary skills—from technical and vocational training to critical thinking, communication, and social-emotional learning—that empower them to become responsible global citizens.

One of such industry leader is the Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) – a leading creative education academy in Nigeria, focused on educating, training, and upskilling young people in various creative industries including animation, art business & entrepreneurship, script writing, sound design, and stage lighting.

The academy aims to provide youths with access to dignified work and contribute to Africa’s global competitiveness.

Since its inception in 2021, TAFTA has empowered over 24,440 young Nigerians in Lagos, Kano, and Ogun states with valuable theatre arts and entrepreneurship skills.

Through its comprehensive curriculum and state-of-the-art facilities, TAFTA effectively trains all participants, including students without prior knowledge of the modules or course materials. Notably, 14,114 of these participants are young women, highlighting TAFTA’s commitment to gender equality in the creative industry.

Moreover, TAFTA has successfully integrated 9,165 youths into the workforce, out of whom 5,156 are young women who have secured employment or found gigs in their respective fields.

TAFTA’s impact extends beyond training and employment. Through initiatives like the TAFTA Action Learning Project (TALP), 249 youths are currently engaged in theatrical and short film productions, enriching their practical experience and artistic development.

The academy also plays a crucial role in supporting entrepreneurship, with 124 registered businesses through SMEDAN and 186 businesses receiving ongoing Business Development Services, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for creative enterprises in Nigeria.

In addition, the academy has six learning centres for students who lack access to the internet, electricity, or compatible devices, ensuring optimal opportunities for participation.

In alignment with the UN-designated World Youth Skills Day on July 15th, 2024, TAFTA is on a mission to impact 65,000 young men and women aged 16-35.

The academy is committed to shaping the next generation of creative professionals and youths by equipping them with essential skills for career success and personal growth. Additionally, the academy is dedicated to addressing gender disparities within the creative industry.