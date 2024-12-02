How SMEs in Nigeria can scale up above challenges – Maalouf

L-R: Enase Okonedo, vice-chancellor at Pan-Atlantic University; Fabian Ajogwu, professor at Lagos Business School; Ziad Maalouf, managing director of Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd; Peter Bamkole, deputy vice-chancellor at Pan-Atlantic University, and Cosmas Maduka, president of Coscharis Group, at the TEDx PAU (Pan-Atlantic University) event held at Lagos Business School, recently.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria are struggling with several challenges, most of which hinder their operations and long-term growth.

They include access to funds, unfavourable government policies, and the country’s economic shocks.

To change the narrative and overcome the ‘Scale-up Deficit Disorder’ SMEs have been urged to take ownership of their growth and create an environment conducive to scaling successfully.

Ziad Maalouf, managing director of Seven-Up Bottling Company, said at the TEDx PAU (Pan-Atlantic University) event in Lagos recently that the cure for Scaling Deficit Disorder begins with focusing on growth strategies, taking responsibility for business growth, and not waiting for external factors to change.

Maalouf said 98 percent of Nigeria’s entrepreneurs are facing the disorder, as many of them struggle to transition from the ‘sphere of anxiety’ to the ‘sphere of impact’ despite their extraordinary potential.

Maalouf is also the convener of SME Scaleup, a platform that provides Nigerian entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and guidance needed to transition from survival mode to becoming impactful.

He highlighted the critical need for business owners to invest in scalable systems, disciplined decision-making, and a growth-oriented mindset.

Maalouf, who has successfully led the growth of the Seven-Up Bottling Company for over a decade, learning from his early days as an entrepreneur in e-commerce, shared his journey and insights to help Nigerian entrepreneurs avoid the mistakes he made while scaling up his business.

Drawing from his own experience and using a compelling case study of a Nigerian SME, Maalouf illustrated how adopting a structured approach to cost reduction, strategic hiring, and operational efficiency helped the company move from modest beginnings to significant success.

Read also: Understanding cyber risk in the age of digital transformation for SMEs

Cosmas Maduka, president and chairman of Coscharis Group, spoke on entrepreneurial success and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs while Michael Olugbemi, programme director of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi), talked about how gas can power Nigeria into the future.

On her part, Adesuwa Ifedi, Africa Senior Vice President for Heifer International, spoke on leadership, scaling for development, and fostering strategic partnerships.

Fabian Ajogwu, a professor at Lagos Business School, shared insights on education that amplifies entrepreneurial skills; Peter Bamkole, deputy vice-chancellor at Pan-Atlantic University, spoke on the importance of collaboration and innovation in entrepreneurship while Temitope Runsewe of Dutum Construction, spoke on navigating the complexities of family business.

The TEDx talk was part of a wider conversation at TEDx PAU, where other thought leaders shared valuable insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and the future of Nigeria’s business landscape.

Share