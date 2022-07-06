How police re-arrested jailbreaker in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has re-arrested one Tosin Ikuemelo (a.k.a 4G network) a convict, who escaped during the jailbreak in Owo Correctional Centre in March.

Parading the convict on Tuesday at the Police Command Headquarters, Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, recalled that the convict was arrested and arraigned in court for alleged cultism and murder, and was remanded at Owo Correctional Centre.

According to Odunlami, the convict escaped from custody in March during a jailbreak.

She said, “Today, July 4, 2022, at about 07:00hrs, information was received by men of Igbokoda Division in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo.

“That one Ikuemelo Tosin ‘m’, AKA 4G network, a convict, who escaped during Owo Correctional jailbreak, was in town.

“Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division and his men went after him and was re-arrested in a soak away.”

The convict, while confessing to the crime said he had killed only three persons as a cultist before his arrest.

He said, “I was earlier arrested for belonging to Aye Confraternity group. I and six other convicts that I met in the correctional centre planned and escaped through the toilet sink after digging out through the pipe because there was one Aboki among us. We were already out before the prison warders could see us. They shot sporadically and the seven of us went towards different direction. Since then, I have not seen any of them.

“Immediately I escaped, I was with N500, so I boarded a vehicle after telling the driver that I was robbed and I went straight to Akure, to check my house in order to change my clothe”.

Accordingly to him, “Dada who was our number one man inside the prison brought the initiative. I have only killed three people and they were opponent of my confraternity group.

“Since I escaped from the prison, life has not been easy, so I decided to go back to my hometown in Igbokoda, I never knew that police were trailing me, so I was arrested.”

Odunlami, however, said that Tosin would be charged to court immediately.