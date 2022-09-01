How Nigeria can overcome education challenges, by Olori Atuwatse III

The wife of Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, has advocated for a holistic and concerted approach to tackling the challenges in the educational sector in Nigeria and making the sector to play its role as a bedrock for nation’s development.

The monarch’s wife called on all stakeholders in the public and private sectors to consider as imperative the need to deploy resources and embrace innovative ideas and new technology to meet the modern trend in learning, especially at the foundation level of education.

Olori, who spoke at the Lagos State Education Summit 2022 under the theme, ‘Creating a Sustainable Fit-for-Purpose Education Model,’ pointed out that the present reality in the education sector in the country paints a gloomy picture.

She said that efforts must be geared towards providing quality and affordable education as key to realising the nation’s socio-economic quest.

The Queen of Warri in her speech at the event also commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the delegation of the Finnish Government led by the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria for blazing the trail for a better education.

She said, “While listening to the ideas shared at this summit, I wondered: what would Nigeria’s future look like if we implemented a sustainable fit-for-purpose education model? We are living through times when our people are desperate for hope and change. We want better lives and livelihoods. We want a healthier, more viable society. Like you all, I believe quality education is the key to this socioeconomic growth we long for.

“As a mother, I’m all about the foundations; so let’s start there. In the last 15 years, more than 65 countries have created comprehensive Early Childhood Development policies because research shows that high-quality ECD programmes result in better economic and social outcomes.

“As the former Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon, once said, ‘Investing in early childhood development does not just benefit children, it benefits societies.’

“Global advancement is so rapid that the methods and curricula of yesteryears don’t cut it anymore. We now know that better test results do not correlate with better citizens, leaders, or solution providers. And what is the purpose of education if not to prepare people who will better society through productive work that provides solutions for society?”

According to her, “For our education system to benefit Nigeria, we must tailor it to our nation. During the break out session yesterday, all the speakers spoke so well. Professor Fagbohun during his introductory note, touched on this salient point of adopting indigenous practices tailor-made to the Nigerian child, and I firmly agree.”

She noted that “One of our problems has been the lack of widespread adoption and continuity of some of these sound policies. Effective implementation will require a long-term outlook. That is up to all of us here.”

She also urged all and sundry to work together to birth a new landscape for education in Nigeria.