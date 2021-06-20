How MTN investment deepens conversation around Covid-19, healthcare delivery in Nigeria

When the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic hit the global business world last year, many companies experienced a shutdown in activity owing to the lockdown imposed by countries across the globe.

But, a lot of businesses have since regained momentum, following the period of reorientation and re-innovation provided to fight the effect of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 virus continued to spread, infecting large numbers of people within short periods of time, panic and fear shook countries to their very foundation.

Although governmental, non-governmental and international organisations quickly rose to the challenge of providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supports needed to mitigate the spread of the virus, pending the time that a vaccine would be produced, it quickly became apparent that corporate organisations would also be required to lend a hand and rise to the occasion.

Among the corporate organisations that threw their weight behind the fight against Covid-19 was Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunications operator, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. The company, without delay, launched an initiative tagged Y’ello Hope to curb the impact of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

During MTN Nigeria’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which held on June 7, 2021, it was revealed that the company invested approximately N25 billion in deploying series of initiatives nationwide to strengthen government’s response to the pandemic. The initiatives focused on MTN customers, frontline workers, communities, businesses and government.

Ernest Ndukwe, chairman, MTN Nigeria, shedding more light on the contribution during the AGM, said, MTN Nigeria did not only have to find ways of operating in the ‘new normal’ but had to be at the forefront of supporting the fight against the pandemic.

“We acted swiftly to offer support to the national response with the launch of what we call Y’ello Hope – a broad set of initiatives deployed to support national efforts at containing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, mitigating the social and economic impact, and keeping our customers connected. Through Y’ello Hope, we provided support to a broad base of stakeholders to the value of approximately N25 billion,” Ndukwe said.

Recognising the importance of communication in times of crises, MTN Nigeria invested N20.3 billion in ensuring that its customers remain connected to their loved ones. Subscribers were able to send over 4 billion free sms within three months.

MTN also facilitated over 1.7 million free money transfers through the MoMo Agent Network, whilst also allowing customers free access to zero-rated health and educational websites.

MTN Nigeria’s contribution to frontline workers included a N503 million worth donation in provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies from the MTN Foundation. The communications company also provided toll-free lines for three months to help support consultations for high-risk patients and on-call doctors, as well as a 350kva generator given to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) Abuja Isolation centre.

For Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the impact of the pandemic was crippling. However, MTN Nigeria responded with the RevvProgramme to address the critical needs of MSMEs following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The company held masterclasses for over 24,000 SMEs, creating empowerment tools and opportunities for 200 SMEs through the Y’ello 200 programme. For communities, MTN Nigeria donated N1 billion to the CACOVID fund, N10 million to the Lekki Foodbank, and N5 million in technical and mentorship support through the Covid-19 Innovation Challenge.

Aiding the government’s efforts in providing support for Nigerians during the pandemic, MTN Nigeria donated N4.2 billion to the government. The donation included N1.4 billion in airtime, toll-free lines, devices and data to the NCDC; N500 million in airtime, devices, data, and analytics to the 36 State Governments including the FCT; N9.2 million in data and airtime to the Lagos State Government; N3.6 million in data to the Federal Ministry of Health; and Toll-free lines & airtime to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

In addition to these contributions, MTN Nigeria launched the ‘Wear it For Me’ campaign nation-wide leveraging the power of mothers and loved ones to encourage wearing of face masks to reduce the spread of Covid-19 virus. The informative and striking ‘Wear it For Me’ campaign resonated with Nigerians, driving home the need to act responsibly, for the good of one another.

MTN Nigeria, has so far been recognised for its efforts in supporting the national response to the pandemic. In September 2020, MTN Nigeria won the year’s Risk Award, for the Most Responsive Organisation to the Covid-19 Crisis. Also, in a report published by African Business this year, MTN topped the list of brands recognised as most helpful during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the company’s recognition at the 2020 Nigerian Risk Awards, the CEO, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola said the company would continue to provide support as the country navigates the pandemic and its associated impact.

“We are humbled that MTN Nigeria was named the ‘Most Responsive Organisation to Covid-19’ at the 2020 Nigerian Risk Awards. The award reflects our commitment to our country and her people, as demonstrated by our Y’ello Hope initiatives,” Toriola said.