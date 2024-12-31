How Mgbemena bridges learning gaps through coaching study skills

Dami Mgbemena, certified academic life coach and founder of Student is equipping students with powerful study skills for driving academic success.

With over a decade of experience, she has made it her mission to empower students to maximise their full academic potential.

Mgbemena emphasised the critical role of study skills in unlocking students’ full academic potential in a statement made available to BusinessDay.

“Study skills are more than a path to good grades,” she explained. “They instill resilience, discipline, and critical thinking—among other essential qualities that drive success in school, university, careers, and throughout life.”

Since founding Student Inspired in 2018, she has partnered with families to bridge the gap between academic struggles and sustainable success.

Her coaching integrates transformative techniques such as the Study Cycle Process which layers steps for effective encoding and active recall, which enhance both academic performance and self-confidence.

This practical, results-driven approach has set her apart as a trusted leader in education.

Mgbemena’s work addresses a critical gap in education: the lack of effective study skills instruction. While some schools have begun integrating study skills into their curricula, much of a student’s learning happens outside the classroom.

By coaching students to learn how to study effectively, she empowers them to take ownership of their education. Her methods enhance academic performance while fostering independence, discipline, and a mindset for lifelong success.

Recognising the vital role of parents in their children’s education, she advocated for creating structured home environments that minimize distractions and model productive habits.

She also highlights the growing issue of digital distractions, advising parents to set clear boundaries and encourage responsible digital habits to help students maintain focus and achieve their academic goals.

“Parents play a key role in shaping their children’s academic success,” she noted.

“By providing a supportive and disciplined environment, they can significantly influence their children’s learning outcomes.”

Through Student Inspired, she has built a reputation as a leader in innovative learning solutions.

Her programs have empowered students to achieve academic excellence while cultivating the independence and self-confidence needed for long-term success.

“Education isn’t just about passing exams; it’s about empowering young people to take control of their learning journey and build the confidence to excel,” she said.

As a trusted voice in education, Academic Life Coach Mgbemena is helping families prepare their children for success in academics, careers, and beyond.

Whether through coaching, consulting, or courses, her impact continues to grow as she shapes the next generation of high-achieving learners.

