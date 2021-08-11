How Messi would enhance the PSG brand

Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is expected to enhance the French Club’s bottom line.

Messi who scored a total of 672 goals, won 34 trophies, and six Ballon d’Or in 778 appearances for his former club FC Barcelona has been offered a formal two-year contract from Paris Saint-Germain worth €25 million.

Messi is expected along with his new teammates and coach Mauricio Pochettino to lead the French club to their first UEFA Champions League win to add to their collection of trophies.

But it’s not just on the field that Messi will contribute, because his presence will help the PSG brand dramatically, the proposed massive growth in public support for a football club has been likened to the Ronaldo transfer to Juventus a few years ago, where his appearances made the Italian club revenue to spike by earning €58 million extra revenue in the 2018/19 season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

His presence also helped Juventus sell 1.3 million shirts; the 10th most in the world during the 2018/19 financial year.

Messi’s presence in PSG will allow for the club’s revenue to increase drastically per year covering all the costs of signing new players, paying wages and renewing contracts.

Also with the Argentine on the team, PSG jersey sales will go up.

The club’s fan base across various social media is also believed to grow immensely with his addition to the team. Seeing that Messi is such a fan favourite, most of his fans and supporters while he was at Barca will move their followership to PSG.

This can already be seen as fans living in Paris await Messi’s arrival at the airport 15 hours ago Paris Saint-Germain, France’s most successful football club having the seventh-highest revenue in the footballing world and annual revenue of €541million according to Deloitte, just signed Lionel Messi on a deal worth €25 million per year after taxes, plus bonuses.

The French favourites having won more than 40 official honours, including 9 league titles and 1 major European trophy have achieved unparalleled dominance.

Founded in 1970, PSG have been topping the French league table over the years and still intend to do so with their latest signings in the coming seasons. PSG, in spite of having numerous titles, have not won any UEFA champions league title yet.

They have become a regular feature in the UEFA Champions League, recently reaching their first final in 2020. They got to the finals in the 2019/2020 season with 8 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses, 11 points, but were however defeated by Bayern Munich 1-0.

The likes of players signed to PSG in the last few years in the persons of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been brought to Paris for a combined outlay of €360 million, this shows that PSG have been on a spending spree to get to an elite position and they have replicated that action again in this summer’s transfers with new signings like Gianluigi Donnarumma, the 22-year-old goalkeeper who was the best player at the Euro 2021, Achraf Hakimi, the 22-year-old defender from Inter Milan who has signed a deal for €60 million, Sergio Ramos, the 35-year-old centre-back signed a deal for the €12 million per year, and Georginio Wilnaldum, the 30-year-old midfielder signed a deal for €10 million per year.