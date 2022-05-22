How LG’s Next-Gen of AI-powered washers, dryers saving users’ time, energy, money

Laundry is a necessary chore that most people despise. The reason for this is simple: it can be time consuming, stressful, and boring. Laundry piles can appear untidy and make your to-do list seem endless.

Thanks to technology advancements, we now have washing machines to help put an end to the long hours spent hand washing clothes. Getting the best washing machine is a priority if you want to clean your clothes faster, easier, and cheaper.

In Nigeria, LG Electronics is a well-known brand in the home appliance market. The South Korean company is a leading brand in washing machines in the country and across the world. LG has been providing sophisticated technology washing machines at low costs in Nigeria for decades, catering to the needs of Nigerian consumers. The firm is always improving its washing machine technologies and adding new features to ensure that customers always get the best.

The Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG’s ground-breaking Direct Drive motor which delivers unparalleled results without sacrificing efficiency.

According to Brian Kang, general manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa, “All models of washing machines are equipped with LG’s proprietary AI DD™ technology, which operates on a database of 20,000 fabric combinations. Based on the volume, type, density and softness of the fabrics loaded in the drum, the washing machine directly drives the electrical signals from the drum directly to the processor. The intelligent system analyses the information received and selects the optimal washing algorithm. This guarantees excellent care for your clothes, reducing the chance of damage and extending the life of your favorite items.’’

TurboWash™ technology

The revolutionary TurboWash™ feature of LG’s front-load washing machine can save 36 minutes with a half load on cotton cycle for impressive energy savings. The most commonly used washing cycles — Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix and Easy Care — require only 49 to 59 minutes from start to finish. Setting the washing machine to TurboWash™ mode reduces energy consumption by up to 15 percent and water con-sumption by up to 40 percent, delivering dual benefits of faster washing and lower utility bills. What’s more, during the rinse cycle, LG’s proprietary Jet Spray nozzle sprays water with great force for two minutes, helping to more completely remove detergent from clothes with less water and energy.

6 motion direct drive technology

LG’s 6 Motion Direct Drive uses a combination of six different pre-set programs to deliver customized washing for various types of clothes. As effective as washing by hand, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology helps to reduce wrinkles and damage in clothes, improving fabric care. And thanks to the advanced Inverter Direct Drive motor, LG’s eco-friendly washers operate quietly and are less prone to vibrations, confidence which is reflected in LG backing its motor with a 10-year warranty.

TrueSteam™ technology

LG’s latest front-load washing machine incorporates TrueSteam™ technology with the following features: Steam Softener, Steam Refresh and Allergy Care. The Steam Softener function maintains the original quality of fabrics and eliminates the need for chemical-based fabric softeners. Steam Refresh employs steam instead of water for a truly deep clean, reducing wrinkles and odours from delicate clothes in just 20 minutes. TrueSteam™ removes allergens, mites and residual detergent, all which have been linked to respiratory and skin ailments. Improve your quality of life by maintaining a healthy, allergen-free environment.

LG ThinQ

ThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles with Wi-Fi connectivity.

LG’s global AI brand, LG ThinQ, represents LG’s commitment to think about the user in all that we do. It also represents LG’s products and solutions that think to provide intelligent services. ThinQ will completely change the way we use our products.

“LG ThinQ has three core characteristics. Firstly, the ability to evolve over time – the more you use our product, the more it will meet your specific needs. All of our products are 100% Wi-Fi enabled and IoT ready so this together with our AI technology can provide unique and practical value each and every day. The second characteristic is the ability to integrate AI into a diverse portfolio of everyday products. The third characteristic is the openness – our philosophy is to provide the best experience, whether it comes from us our external partners.”

Revolutionary Eco-hybrid technology and smart design

LG’s Eco-Hybrid washer-dryers feature both Air drying and Normal drying modes, whereas most washing machines only offer one or the other. Each of these convenient and efficient options delivers A-grade energy savings. Compared with LG conventional drying modes, LG’s powerful Air-drying setting can save users nearly 7,000 liters of water per year. And at 24-inch standard size, LG’s Eco-Hybrid washer-dryer boasts the world’s first 12kg washing capacity and 8kg drying capacity, effectively reducing a household’s washing frequency by approximately 91 loads per year. In other words, with EcoHybrid, you save water and time.

LG’s Eco-Hybrid dryer features an Eco mode and a Speed mode, letting homeowners choose between optimal energy and time savings. Using sophisticated heat pump technology, Eco mode achieves up to A+++-10 percent energy efficiency while Speed mode provides up to A++ energy efficiency and takes 30 percent less time 5 to complete a cycle, leaving more time to take care of the important things in life. An ideal solution for drying delicate items, LG’s Eco-Hybrid dryers can dry clothes even at low temperatures, reducing fabric damage and shrinkage.

And LG’s new washing machines boast a seamless and sleek design that brings a touch of sophistication to every home. Each model in the line-up offers a full touch control panel that is angled for maximum visibility, along with a white LED display and a black door with a hidden handle.