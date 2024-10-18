How Leonard grew his fashion business with N1,500, gifted sewing-machine

Leonard Victor is the founder and managing director of Lextor Fashion, an emerging business in Nigeria’s couture space which he co-established in 2018 with a major focus on production and styling.

Leonard’s passion and flare for fashion was obviously contagious even as a teenager which made his parents encourage him to acquire the needed official training in fashion designing as a gap year initiative before the release of his junior WAEC result.

“I was inspired to start this business by my parents who talked me into going for fashion classes after I had finished my Junior WAEC and awaiting results.

“They had noticed how much I love to look good, dress smart and clean. They paid for the classes and had me go for them, and six months later, I was already making clothes for my dad and brothers and a few friends,” he explained.

According to the multi-talented and experienced young Nigerian entrepreneur his startup capital was rather ridiculous, but with passion and determination, he was able to pull through, growing the business to an enviable height as it is today.

“My initial start-up capital might sound ridiculous to a lot of people but then, I started the business with one manual Buddyfly sewing machine, which was a gift from my parents, and N1,500 cash which I used to purchase the fabrics for my first ever collection “Tape shorts” in August 2018,” he explained.

Speaking on the challenges of doing business in Nigeria, Leonard said no doubt, the surging inflation has affected production in the couture industry significantly, but that his team has been able to build a system that works for both the brand and its customers.

“There have been lots of challenges so far, and majorly on the side of fabric acquisition, financing, and marketing.

“To understand the market is one thing, Understanding your clients is another. We therefore have considerably increased the cost of our services enough to cover the cost of production and not so much to inconvenience our customers, by doing so, both parties are satisfied,” he noted.

Besides, he said the company has been able to scale through these challenges with the help and support of the community and friends of the brand.

“Lots of research and fabrications has also proven very effective and efficient,” he stated.

According to the Nigerian Economic Summit report, “Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to a 28-year high in June 2024.

The headline inflation increased to 34.2 percent in June 2024, from 22.8 percent in June 2023 and 34.0 percent in May 2024.”

However, the serial entrepreneur said his business located at the Sabo ultramodern complex, and Tejuosho modern complex had witnessed positive growth despite the murky business space inherent in the country due to their niches in areas such as uniqueness, efficiency, and integrity among others.

“My business has been able to stand out amidst the surging inflation, and competitors because of its diversity and uniqueness. We pride ourselves in our detailing, speed, and efficiency. We have built trust, confidence, and Integrity in and with our clients,” he said.

Leonard further explained that the company has been able to create employment opportunities and give back to society simultaneously and that it currently has nine staff in total and a number of part-time employees.

Despite the economic crunch and multidimensional inflation clogging the business space in Nigeria, the entrepreneur said the country is a beautiful place to own and run a couture business.

“There are limitations but not so much to hinder the dream. The industry looks promising from the outside, looks all rosy but it’s not all that when you’re in the system. It’s not a lie, it’s not just what it looks like,” he said.

On his expansion plans, Leonard explained that his business is growing and he hopes to establish more outlets in the 36 states of the federation and create more jobs for Nigerians.

“We hope to build a system that not only employs but also educates and supports aspiring entrepreneurs to achieve,” he noted.

He encourages the upcoming entrepreneurs, especially, those interested in the fashion business to be determined. “It’s not going to be easy, social media makes it look simple and seamless.

“You’ll feel like giving up, you’ll be tired, you’ll probably get frustrated at some point, but see it through! It is worth it at last,” he said.

