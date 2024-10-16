Top 5 fashion trends among Nigerian men redefining masculinity, shifting market dynamics

Chike adjusted his agbada before stepping out for a friend’s wedding, he noticed something. The traditional Nigerian attire, once reserved for special occasions, had taken on a new life in the wardrobes of many young Nigerian men.

The blend of traditional styles with modern cuts was now the norm, not the exception. From agbadas to sleek kaftans, Nigerian men—particularly millennials and Gen Z—are redefining fashion, showcasing the country’s sartorial evolution.

Over the past few years, men’s fashion in Nigeria has experienced a significant transformation. No longer confined to basic Western styles, Nigerian men are embracing bolder, more culturally expressive trends. This shift is not just a reflection of personal style but a redefinition of masculinity in the modern age.

1. Agbada Evolution

The agbada, a traditional Yoruba attire, has seen a modern twist with slimmer, more tailored fits, vibrant colours, and intricate embroidery. Once reserved for significant cultural events, agbadas have now entered the realm of everyday fashion for young men. The popularity of these garments is not just limited to weddings or festive seasons; agbadas are worn at high-profile events, making them a fashion statement. According to market research, sales of traditional menswear in Nigeria have risen by 15 per cent annually since 2018.

2. Bold African Prints

African prints, particularly Ankara, have taken the fashion industry by storm, with men wearing them in tailored suits, jackets, and shirts. Designers such as Mai Atafo, Orange Culture, and David Wej have led the charge in making bold prints a staple of men’s fashion, blending them with Western cuts to create unique, fashionable pieces. This trend has contributed to a growing local fashion industry valued at ₦2.5 trillion, with men’s fashion alone contributing 35 per cent of that figure.

3. Kaftans with a Twist

The once humble kaftan has seen a revival, with contemporary designs now being worn to high-end social gatherings and corporate settings. Brands such as Taryor Gabriels and Vanskere are pushing the envelope with minimalist, clean-cut designs that offer a modern take on the traditional garment. The kaftan’s adaptability for both casual and formal settings has led to a 20% increase in demand over the past three years.

4. Streetwear Influence

Streetwear has also gained prominence, with local brands like Seun Kuti’s NACK Apparel and 24 Apparel merging casual streetwear with African motifs. Joggers, oversized t-shirts, and caps branded with local slang or designs have become a favourite among young Nigerian men, adding to the estimated ₦150 billion streetwear market in Nigeria.

5. Luxury Footwear and Accessories

Luxury shoes and accessories are gaining attention as Nigerian men pay more attention to the finer details of their outfits. Local brands like Zubair Footwear and Hesey Designs have emerged as go-to labels for handcrafted leather shoes, bags, and other accessories. The rise in demand for bespoke items has driven a 10 per cent annual growth in the local luxury fashion market.

The rise of these trends speaks to more than just an aesthetic evolution. The Nigerian men’s fashion industry is now a force, contributing significantly to the economy.

With the local fashion industry set to grow by 11 per cent annually, these trends are not only defining the looks of a generation but also driving business innovation and creating new market opportunities for designers, retailers, and manufacturers.

As Nigerian men continue to embrace these fashion trends, the dynamics of the fashion market are shifting, making room for local talent to thrive and pushing the boundaries of what it means to dress well in Nigeria. The fusion of tradition and modernity is not just a passing trend; it’s a statement of cultural pride and a symbol of the country’s growing influence on the global fashion stage.

