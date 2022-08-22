How Jubna is providing business opportunities for Nigerian publishers

Since the fourth quarter of 2021 more publishers in Africa’s biggest economy have been taking advantage of highly engaging native format ads on their pages that match users’ interests and translate to more revenue for them.

Consistent performance shows that native ads work better than traditional ads when served in the right way.

Among the leading providers of native ads in Africa is Jubna, which helps dozens of Tier 1 publishers generate more revenue by connecting them with brands and performance advertisers looking to advertise different products and services through simple code integration.

Nigeria represents a huge growth opportunity for Jubna and it’s why the Dubai-based native ad network is taking steps to cement its footprint in the country and the African region.

Jubna’s main guiding principle is that users prefer to see ads that don’t disrupt their online reading experience and that match their interests. Its unique native ad formats have helped guide different online readers’ experiences in ways that have helped relevant advertisers achieve results.

Speaking on how Jubna’s has been providing opportunities for Nigerian publishers, Basel Sayaf, the chief executive of Jubna, said, “After taking the lead in MENA, Jubna now brings its 8 years of Ad-tech experience to the African region and we are committed to providing leading web publishers in Africa with new monetization solutions, connecting them with hundreds of advertisers from around the world through our simple and intuitive platform.”

Speaking further on how Jubna is providing more opportunities for publishers and advertisers, Babajide Esho, marketing and growth manager who leads the African team said Jubna’s value proposition was developed fully to benefit its publishers, citing it for its impressive growth in the region.

“We have recorded impressive growth over the last 6 months. We have created value for many Nigerian publishers with services that have been crafted with the Nigerian publisher in mind,” he said.

“It is also important to note that Jubna is the only native ad network in Nigeria with a fully local team ready to assist publishers optimize their user experience and fully utilize the monetization potential of their web properties.”

Read also: Measuring business performance

Compared to all the other native advertising platforms in Nigeria, Jubna has the highest monthly users reach with over 20 million users and serves close to 40 percent of internet web traffic in Nigeria.

The company has also been able to partner with top Nigerian publishers like Guardian, Nigerian Tribune, Daily Post, and People Gazette and also working with publishers in regions like Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

Its goal is to replicate its impressive record in the MENA region in Nigeria where the company has worked with 500 publishers, with an estimated 300 Million user reach and over 3 Billion recommendations in the MENA region.

One key to Jubna’s growth has been its incorporation of machine learning algorithms which helps businesses target their ads more accurately and thus see a higher return on investment which results in more revenue for publishers in Jubna’s network.

Many advertisers trust Jubna’s platform because they believe their message is getting through to the people who are most likely to be interested in them. Jubna helps both advertisers optimize their campaigns, as they can direct their advertising budget towards people who are most likely to buy their products or services as well as targeting customers who are interested in a particular topic with ads for related products or services.

The digital economy industry in Nigeria is expected to reach $1.6billion in 2022 and Jubna is hoping to be part of the growing economy in Nigeria with its business activities that surely would create benefits for individuals and wider economic and social benefits through improved welfare outcomes, skills and education, job creation and productivity.