How Israeli parents sacrificed their lives to save twin babies

An Israeli couple killed by Hamas terrorists in their home saved their 10-month-old twin babies by hiding them in a shelter, the Israeli ambassador to Colombia said.

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, were murdered after bravely fighting the gunmen who stormed their home in southern Israel on Sunday.

The babies were left alone for over 12 hours before Israeli soldiers rescued them.

“Imagine the horror,” said Gali Dagan, the Israeli ambassador. “Two terrified parents doing everything they can to save their children, who are now orphaned. Blessed be the memory of these heroes.”

The couple’s deaths are among over 700 Israelis killed by Hamas terrorists since the weekend.

In response, Israel has launched a massive air and artillery offensive against Gaza, killing more than 500 Palestinians.

The Israeli military targets Hamas fighters and infrastructure, but the United Nations has warned that the civilian death toll is rising.

The conflict has raised fears of a broader war in the Middle East