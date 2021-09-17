How iAuctionX provides unique, interactive experience for customers

Beyond being a top lotto site, iAuctionX website provides visitors with an unmatched engagement and unique experience that guarantees customer’s satisfaction.

The highly colourful and functional website is remarkably user friendly, with an interactive interface and easy-to-follow navigation structure that enables users to complete their free registration, learn how to play games, fund their e-wallet, login in their details, place their bets and access the media among other activities, without any special or technical skills.

On its site, iAuctionX has a provision for live auctions which is classified into three categories: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

In a statement by iAuctionX, it explains that under the Bronze auctions classification which is the lowest of the three classifications, with as little as #50, participants can win cash prize up to #25,000, mobile credit/airtime, mobile phones, microwaves, blenders, toasters, etc.

“Next is the silver auctions category where participants play with just #200. This category gives lotto players the opportunity of winning cash prize up to #50,000, smart TVs, flight to Dubai package, play stations, generators, shopping spree to places like SPAR, Shoprite, Blanco, etc.

“The Gold auctions class is the biggest and most rewarding of the three classifications. Here, the participants play with N500 and they stand a chance of winning massively, ranging from the huge cash prize of N1,000,000 to expensive and luxurious items such as iphoneX, cars, houses, 36-48 carat gold auction and so on,” the statement explains.

This system of classification enables participants to play the games according to their means and aspirations said by the Co-Founder Ifeanyi Iroegbu Chief Operating Officer Iauctionx.

The iAuctionX website is replete with names and testimonies from previous winners in these categories.