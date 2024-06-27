How I supplied Obiano N222m cash – witness

Hayatu Hassan, a businessman and operator of five Bureau de Change companies, testified that he facilitated transactions amounting to N222,371,000 in dollar equivalents for the Anambra State Government during Willie Obiano’s tenure as governor of the state.

Hassan revealed that his companies, including Seltris BDC Limited and Commaught International Services Limited, were involved in converting naira to dollars for the state government.

Read also: Obiano enters ‘not guilty’ plea in fraud trial, released on bail

“Last year, I was invited by the EFCC and asked about my business with the Anambra State Government. Initially, I denied any involvement until I was shown records of transactions done through my company, Commaught International Services Limited,” Hassan said on Wednesday before Inyang Ekwo, justice at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He detailed that the transactions amounted to $600,000, equivalent to N222,371,000, and were conducted in February and March of 2018. “I sold the dollars to Ayuba Tanko, another BDC operator, without knowing the source of the funds,” he added.

According to a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity, the court heard testimonies from Ugochukwu Chinedu, a former banker and Prosecution Witness 3 (PW3), and Hayatu Hassan, a businessman and Prosecution Witness 4 (PW4).

Chinedu, who managed the Anambra State Government accounts, including the state’s Security Vote account, from November 2, 2008, to March 26, 2023, disclosed that he regularly delivered cash to Obiano following instructions from Willie Nwokoye and Theophilus Meize, Obiano’s former principal secretary and accountant.

“I usually processed transactions with the principal secretary, either daily or weekly, mostly using the instruments of cheques. I would go to his office on Fridays to balance the account. All the transactions I carried out were based on the instructions given by the account holders,” Chinedu testified.

He further revealed that in July 2021, he was contacted by the compliance officer regarding an EFCC investigation into the Anambra State Government’s Security Vote account.

Chinedu provided details on various accounts he managed, including Udo Ventures Limited and Moment of Peace Limited. Documents related to these accounts were admitted as evidence.

The testimonies were part of the ongoing case against Obiano, who faces nine counts of embezzlement and money laundering to the tune of N4 billion, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ekwo, however, adjourned the trial to October 7, 8, 9, and 10 for further proceedings.