How I pleaded with Abacha not to execute Obasanjo – Gowon

Yakubu Gowon is a Nigerian political and military leader who served as the head of state of Nigeria from 1966 to 1975

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon says he pleaded with late Gen. Sani Abacha not to execute former President Olusegun Obasanjo for alleged coup plot in 1995.

Gowon said this at the maiden edition of the Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival organised by the Plateau Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Obasanjo was arrested in 1995 by Gen. Sani Abacha and convicted of being part of planned coup to overthrow his government.

Obasanjo, in spite of pleading innocent to the coup, was sentenced to death.

He spent three years in prison before he was released in 1998 following the death of Gen. Abacha on June 8 of that year.

While Gowon was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, Obasanjo was the Guest of Honour, respectively.

“I wrote a letter to Abacha, I pleaded with him that God made him a leader to do good and not evil. I sent my wife with the letter in the middle of the night to Abacha in Abuja; I pleaded with him that such a thing should not happen.

“I’m glad that soon after that, things changed, and not only that Obasanjo left prison, he became our president in 1999. This is something that only prayers and sincerity can do; I’m happy that today myself and Obasanjo are here to celebrate the unity of Plateau,”he said.

Gowon also thanked the state government for organising the carol, adding that it would further unite the citizens of the state.

The head of state said that the state had gone through myriad of security challenges, hence the carol provided suitable avenue for the people to commune.

He commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for the various initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence among the people.

Share