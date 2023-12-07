How entrepreneurship mentorship plays role in women empowerment

In a world seeking to build a thriving inclusive ecosystem, empowerment becomes inevitable and a task that must take on a broader significant space.

When individuals are empowered to fully participate in national development, a robust foundation for sustainable growth is no doubt established.

The construction of a cohesive and prosperous society hinges on the empowerment of individuals and the guidance imparted through mentorship.

The proportion of women in top executive positions in Africa’s most populous country has been increasing steadily. The share of women on boards surged to an all-time high in 2022, according to a 2022 report by Agusto & Co, a pan-African credit rating agency.

The report shows that the share of female board members has risen steadily in the past five years, hitting 25 percent last year from 18 percent in 2018.

This statistical evidence demonstrates that progress is being made toward gender parity in leadership positions, reflecting a growing recognition of women’s capabilities and contributions in the professional realm.

One organisation that is dedicated to further bridging the gender disparity gap is Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit and non-governmental organisation committed to advancing professional women in Nigeria and across Africa.

Founded over a decade ago, WISCAR has been a driving force for empowering women to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

The NGO champions gender diversity, inclusivity, equity, and parity in the professional realm, aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5.

Its signature WIN with WISCAR mentoring programme is a meticulously crafted and structured initiative that provides strategic career guidance, inspiration, and support to aspiring women.

The programme empowers them to unlock their full potential, navigate career trajectories, nurture aspirations, and become catalysts for positive cultural and policy transformation within their organisations and spheres of influence.

Its vision is rooted in the belief that empowered women are catalysts for societal advancement.

The organisation envisions a landscape where female professionals are not just participants but leaders, driving social innovation and making critical decisions that shape the trajectory of their respective fields.

The mission is clear: to cultivate a powerful network of women equipped to usher in a new era of excellence in the workplace.

Since its inception, WISCAR has hosted an annual mentoring conference to bring together both established successful and aspiring women to connect with experienced mentors who can guide them on their career paths.

Through it, the NGO has equipped over 15,000 professional women and men with the necessary skills and competencies to effectively manage their careers, ascend to leadership positions, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The theme for this year’s conference, ‘In Her Own Voice: Forging Ahead,’ resonates deeply with unwavering commitment to gender equality, women’s empowerment, inclusive governance, and sustainable development.

It symbolizes the enduring and progressive voices of women, a generation poised to break new ground and guide society towards greater achievements and sustained growth and prosperity.

The conference is set to feature exceptional women, renowned speakers, policymakers, and thought leaders engaged in a diverse array of activities that foster inspiration, empowerment, and actionable recommendations contributing to inclusive and sustainable national development.

Participants will engage in networking and interactive sessions designed to drive innovation and encourage collaboration, expanding professional circles and building lasting relationships.

This year’s annual leadership and mentoring conference will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The conference promises to foster a vibrant and supportive environment for women from diverse professional backgrounds to connect, share experiences, and forge meaningful connections.

The theme of this year’s conference symbolizes WISCAR’s unyielding commitment to gender equality, women’s empowerment, inclusive governance, and sustainable development.

The NGO believes that by fostering a sense of community and collaboration, it can empower women to leverage their collective strengths and advance in various fields.

Its unwavering commitment lies in accelerating women’s inclusion and participation in corporate leadership, governance, and politics for our collective advancement as a nation.

Its annual leadership and mentoring conference serves as a testament to the organisation’s unwavering dedication to empowering women and driving positive societal change.

It is a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a world where women’s voices are amplified, their contributions celebrated, and their potential fully realised.

By fostering a supportive and empowering environment, WISCAR continues to pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous world, where women’s empowerment is the cornerstone of sustainable development.