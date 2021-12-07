How Edo plans to develop its economy in next 30yrs

The Edo state government is banking on a newly developed 30-year development plan to drive sustainable socio-economic growth in the state over the next three decades, the governor has said.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State on Monday at a press briefing in Benin City, said the 30-year development plan would sustain ongoing reforms and projects by his administration aimed at improving the livelihoods of the people and ensuring a progressive and prosperous state.

“The last five years have been one of a battle to fix a disarticulated system by reintroducing the discipline and values of planning into government and governance processes. We are aware that we need to sustain these deep reforms and initiatives. That is why we unveiled the 30-year development plan process, which we have commenced,” Obaseki said.

Obaseki said the 30-year development plan and the Edo State 30-year urban and regional masterplan “would be a grand design to set the new course and direction for one of the most progressive and prosperous sub-national governments in Nigeria.”

Edo state’s development plan has earmarked key centres for economic development including the Benin River Port, a proposed airport in the state’s north senatorial district, an oil palm plantation programme, a creative hub and technology parks.

According to the state’s economic development plan, it would leverage palm oil to bring large scale investors into the state using technology to drive a more efficient production.

Edo plans to generate 10,000MW of electricity that will power technology parks and innovation centers helping to turn the state into an industrial hub for the private sector to thrive.

Obaseki, a former investment banker assured that his administration would continue to implement policies and pursue projects to advance the socio-economic progress of the state and for the citizenry.

“This year, our state marked its 30-year anniversary. While we are grateful to God for seeing us through the different challenges we faced all these years, we believe it is time for reflective thinking and an opportunity to chart a new course, while being targeted in our quest for sustainable development.

“In the last five years, we have undertaken transformational reforms targeted at overhauling the civil and public service, which is the engine that drives government.

“We are undertaking fundamental reforms in healthcare, emplacing foundational changes in the education system, revamping moribund infrastructure, prioritizing human capital development and fast-tracking programmes and initiatives to drive inclusive growth,” he added.