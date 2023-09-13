How domestic export warehousing system boosts export in South-South

Domestic Export Warehousing system is said to be boosting export in Eastern Ports in recent times, contributing immensely to the $2.5billion so far realised by Nigeria in first half of 2023.

The South-South is said to have two: one in Benin, the other in Onne, near Port Harcourt.

This came to light at a one-day seminar by the Nigerian Export Promotions Council (NEPC) held in Port Harcourt for registered exporters.

DEW is said to be run by public and private partners led by NEPC, others being the likes of EEFP (funders), Customs, NDLEA, Quarantine agency, PIA (Pre-shipment Inspection Agency).

Lucky Komene of MV Elohimel Universal & Energy Solutions Limited disclosed at the workshop that the boost in PH was significant. He said Onne port earned N242bn in 2022 from export activities and N54bn in Q1-23.

“Things are happening. Non-export has much to contribute to the economy. NEPC set up a N50bn fund to support export under EEFP scheme,” he said.

Read also: Nigeria’s ginger export hits N10bn in Q2

He encouraged every Nigerian to seek to earn foreign exchange instead of being perpetual consumers.

Giving a background, Komene said Nigeria’s non-oil sector can transform Nigeria’s economy, support its diversification and deliver her from a mono-economy State. It will also improve exchange earnings, encourage export-oriented enterprises and increase profitability.

He said all the regulatory agencies have already been posted to the facility to support the process. On how DEW works, the expert said it started with the facility receiving products for export.

“Here, comprehensive documentation is done. Then identification processes are done. Storage is next in the best safeguarding way ready to be released on request. Next is loading for export, then inspection and sealing by Customs and other agencies. It leaves the port to the ship,” he said.

The important thing is that all agencies come there for final inspection instead of the exporter having to run around trying to get each agency to come on their own selected day.

On the significance of export business, Komene said importing without exporting is dangerous. It is as bad as consuming without excreting it. “This is why Nigeria has problems; excessive import plus heavy consumption of imported goods. This trend must be upturned.”

Read also: Nigeria’s trade surplus nears 4-year high as oil exports rise

Saying DEW does more than warehousing, he said they stimulate and push budding exporters to push harder and help with deeper facts.

He said: “Non-oil export can transform Nigeria’s economy because natural resources abound in the country. Look around you. Mud can be processed and exported. We are guiding some exporters on this.

He said DEW helps in packaging, which is one of the reasons for rejection of Nigerian products, saying their handlers are some of the best in the world.

The regional coordinator, South-South of NEPC, Ganiyu Ahmed Gbolagade, in a welcome speech on behalf of the ED/CEO, Ezra Yakusak, admitted that the Council was bombarded with inquiries on sourcing buyers and that the Council has continued to respond.