How CHEC is handling critical road contracts in Imo, Lagos, Abuja, others – Manager

The China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has extended its infrastructure developmental strides in Nigeria to Imo state, South East Nigeria, where it is currently handling important road projects to boost development in the state in addition to the ongoing infrastructure development in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country.

Project Manager of the company, Feng Yu, said this to newsmen, stressing also that the massive investment the company is making in the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos, the expansion of 5.4km of Abuja-Keffi Expressway and Dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road Project are geared towards bridging the infrastructure gap in Nigeria.

Giving a profile of CHEC, Feng said “The Company came into Nigeria since 1994 and started construction work in Imo State from 2019. The company is undertaking a variety of the ongoing projects in Nigeria. We are the Major Investor and EPC contractor of Lekki Deep sea Port Project; we are handling the expansion of 5.4km of Abuja-Keffi Expressway and Dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road Project; Trestle construction, trench dredging and backfilling project for Dangote Oil Refining Company.

“In Imo state the company is handling a 22.2 Kilometers road in the state, which stretches from the Mother and Child (former New Market) end of Douglas Road down to Poly Junction Aba Road, and Poly Junction to Federal Polytechnic-Nekede- Ihiagwa to the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO) with reconstruction of the bridge that connects Ihiagwa to Obinze.”

He added that the Imo state government has been impressed by the work done by the company work at the Aba Road end of the Otamiri River. He added that the culvert it built to control the flow of water and help reinforce the bridge was observed to be master class. He noted that the contractors have so far finished almost all the drainage and earthworks on the road, and getting ready to lay the stone-base and all other necessary requirements before asphalting the roads.

“The company has all it takes to deliver the most intricate types of construction in the state. Among facilities at the camp included a lab where materials for construction, including different kinds of stones, stone-base, asphalt and other construction materials are tested and weighed to determine the quality before usage. Also, in the camp included a machine to fine-tune different types of stones for different segments of the construction,” he added.

The Project manager also said that the change of government in Imo state did not affect the company in anyway, as it has got enough encouragement from the government of Governor Hope Uzodinma to remain steadfast in its effort to deliver quality road, bridge and culvert to the state.

“Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, have been piloting affairs of the state, especially in the construction and reconstruction of critical roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructures which said are positioning Imo State for rapid economic growth. And with the way the present administration is going, Imo State is in for positive surprises, as the citizens are set to enjoy unprecedented dividends of democracy,” he said.

He explained that the quality of work in the site is the best as they have set up a lab where to carry out test all the materials for the work to determine their qualities adding that so far 25 percent of the whole road contract has been done, which he said would last for more than 20 years, if they’re properly used and maintained.

He however, lamented a setback caused by the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. He said: “Because of the inter-state boundary closure, we find it difficult to bring down needed materials from other states, but it is becoming easier now and the pace of our work will increase remarkably now.

He also called on the government to increase the percentage of payment from the 15 percent advance payment, especially now that the company has done over 25 percent of the contract. He said: “It will be better if the government in its magnanimity considers giving us additional funding. It will help to make progress of work easier for us.”

He also expressed confidence on the government of Imo state even as he dismissed fear of any revocation of contract. “Our relationship with the state government is very cordial. The government has given us a very conducive atmosphere to operate. We have no fear of revocation of our contract because we are doing our work according to the specifications.

“Those who may have fear of revocation are those who, at the change of government, abandoned their projects. As for us, you can see we are very much on ground. We spent a lot of money to put up our construction camp, because we want to build a good synergy with Imo people,” he said.