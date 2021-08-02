Hope rises for cancer patients as UBTH installs cancer treatment machine

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) management says it has successfully installed an ultramodern brachytherapy machine for the treatment of cancer.

Cancer is one of the top five leading causes of death globally. Lack of access to treatment facilities, particularly in Africa, has been a major bottleneck to increasing the chances of defeating the disease.

Joshua Uwaila, head, public relations unit of the hospital, in a statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists in Benin City, said the acquisition of the Cobalt 60 high dose rate brachytherapy machine was achieved through collaborative efforts between Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director, and the management of the hospital.

Uwaila further said that personnel has also been trained to man the unit, noting that the feat has placed the tertiary hospital in a desirable position in Nigeria’s oncological space.

“UBTH is now only the 2nd hospital (Public or Private) in Nigeria to offer brachytherapy services using the Cobalt 60 high dose rate machine for the treatment of gynaecological malignancies such as cervix, endometrial and vagina cancers,” he said.