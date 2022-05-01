Hoodlums in reign of terror in Lagos: It happened to me

It has become necessary to make public my experience to alert Lagosians to the increasing menace of hoodlums in Lagos State. They now use various tactics to rob unsuspecting individuals.

I had some ugly experiences in the hands of these urchins, who have taken over Lagos roads where they ply their evil trade.

Around November 2021, I was coming from the office, driving from Lagos Island to Mainland. While on the third mainland bridge, I heard a sudden sound from my tire. I parked to check what went wrong only to discover that the treading of the tyre had pilled off. I quickly brought out my C-Caution, since there was nobody around to help on the bridge. I was changing the tire with goose pimples all over my body.

As soon as I began to lose the tyre, a man came to assist who said he was a Third mainland bridge mechanic (he had stationed himself to attend to emergencies on the bridge). Not up to 2 minutes he came, some hoodlums came to meet us and ordered that we should not continue to change the tyre except I pay them N20,000. I pleaded but after a long bargain, I parted with some cash before I could be allowed to drive off.

While narrating my ordeals with a friend, it was a shock to me that a lot of Lagosians had also fallen victim of this, not only on Third Mainland, but also in many parts of the state. Some have to part with N25,000 and more when they discovered that their lives were in danger. Others made transfers from their mobile phones right on the bridge to pay off the hoodlums.

On the 20th of April, 2022, I had another experience, after coming from my mechanic workshop, where I went to service my car and routine maintenance, at the Mainland; I was heading to Lagos Island (where my office is). I had passed Funsho Williams Avenue, ascending the short bridge opposite the National Theatre, it was a shock to me that the temperature of the car has risen.

I quickly turned off the Air Conditioning and cleared off from the road with my hazard light on. While still seated in the car to check whether the cooling fan has stopped working or what could have been the problem, a car parked in my front and towing vehicle blocked me at the back and a young man quickly jumped down asking me to come down from the car because they would like to tow it.

This baffled me, I was telling the young man that he didn’t border to ask me what was wrong. Afterall, somebody might have had health challenge while driving and he can park to recuperate before proceeding.

I initially thought they were agents of the state government because of the State Coat of Arm inscribed on their clothes and stickers on their towing vehicle.

Later, I realised that they were hoodlums! As I came down with my central lock activated, they tried to open the door so they can take possession and probably take my valuables in the car, like phones, laptop and others, but I was smart enough to lock the car.

The leader of the hoodlums, who was in their car, was telling his accomplices to enter my car and he told him the car was locked.

Since this was temporarily safe, I went to the head of the team to ask the middle-aged man “Oga, please I thought you will ask me what went wrong.”

He said he had no business with that. It was then I realised that the car blocking my car was also a victim, trying to settle the head of the hoodlum in his car. So, I brought out my phone to do the video.

At that moment, the head of the hoodlums came down and threatened to seize the phone. One of them ran away; trying to evade the camera.

But others were insisting on collecting my phone, they asked the driver of the towing vehicle to reverse and start towing my car. As he was trying to position his vehicle, I quickly opened my car and drove off! That was how I was able to escape!

Many people are going through these horrible experiences on a daily basis. People are being robbed and injured on traffic. A lot is happening around the state.

I am using this opportunity to plead with our dear Governor, to step up monitoring in the state.

Yes, insecurity is a major challenge in the entire country, but we cannot allow hoodlums to spoil our fun in the City of Excellence.