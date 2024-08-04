Hoodlums chase, attack Ojota protesters hours after president’s broadcast

Some unidentified hoodlums have begun to disperse protesters at the Ojota Freedom Park on Sunday morning hours after President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast.

This is even as Paul Okafor, assistant commissioner of police in Lagos, asked the demonstrators to go back to their various homes.

“Go home, the president has addressed you,” he told the protesters who were peacefully going about with their rally on Sunday.

The thugs, who came from across the road, chased demonstrators and harassed journalists as they took videos at the scene.

“I will slap you,” one of the thugs said to our correspondent while the police were calmly watching as the event unfolded.

Though the demonstrators were not as many as the other three days earlier, some still vowed to come back to the protest ground on Monday despite the president’s call for an end to the planned 10-day protest.

Thousands of Nigerians are demonstrating and calling for an end to bad governance, corruption and asking for improved living conditions.

But the protest which started as peaceful has degenerated into violence with many killed and properties looted and destroyed across the nation.