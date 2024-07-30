Hoodlums attack palliative-ladened NUJ bus; journalist, others injured

Hoodlums have just attacked a bus, loaded with palliatives, belonging to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River State Council.

The Pen Professionals, upon receiving information from the Director of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA), Rev. James Anam, as beneficiaries of the present phase of distribution, hurriedly moved to the government warehouse and successfully conveyed the food items.

The palliative-laden vehicle, en route to the NUJ Secretariat, was attacked, about an hour ago, with hoodlums raining hales of stones on the slowly moving vehicle, carting away food items from the broken windows.

The bus driver, Joseph Akpaenin, whose phone was stolen and himself left with a battered shoulder from the attack, narrated that their saving grace was when the booth of the bus flung open with several bags of rice and garri dropping off. He said the mob’s focus shifted from the bus to the items dropped off, giving enough way for him to scamper to safety.